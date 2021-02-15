Sports
Fantasy Hockey Picks: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Stacks for February 15th
Monday, the NHL slate is interesting to maneuver, with the Toronto Maple Leafs as the key decision point in the easiest possible match-up of 2021 at home against the Ottawa Senators. However, this is a nine-game slate so there is plenty to consider and plenty of high-level players in good situations. There is actually afternoon hockey on Mondays between the Arizona Coyotes and St. Louis Blues, but tonight's main games close at 7:00 PM ET
Top stacks
Toronto maple leaves
Auston Matthews ($ 8,800), Mitch Marner ($ 7,500), Joe Thornton ($ 2,900)
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point ($ 7,000), Steven Stamkos ($ 8,100), Ondrej Palat ($ 5,100)
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid ($ 9,000), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ($ 6,900), Jesse Puljujarvi ($ 4,800)
Going to the Leafs for a home game against the senators wouldn’t normally make for much of a conversation, but there’s actually a bit more to talk about today as Toronto gets their rules mixed up. Joe Thornton is back from IR, and while he probably isn’t much of a playmaker at this stage in his career, his under $ 3K price tag makes Matthews and Marner much more affordable. The Lightning is also in a good place, putting Stamkos back in the lineup and they have a lot of advantage in a home game against the Panthers. The Oilers also have a plus match-up, facing the Jets at home, and McDavid is one of the strongest goals he plays every night, but especially against a sub-par defensive team like Winnipeg.
Value stacks
Toronto maple leaves
John Tavares ($ 6,500), William Nylander ($ 5,300), Zach Hyman ($ 5,800)
Tampa Bay Lightning
Yanni Gourde ($ 3,600), Blake Coleman ($ 3,800), Barclay Goodrow ($ 3,000)
New York Islanders
Brock Nelson ($ 4,300), Jordan Eberle ($ 5,000), Michael Dal Colle ($ 2,500)
With so many expensive options to choose from, value stacks could be key to Monday’s slate and there are plenty to choose from. The Leafs second line may not necessarily fit a lineup with some of the top lines, but Tavares and Nylander in particular are quite clearly underappreciated for this matchup. The third line for the Lightning centered by Yanni Gourde is also a solid salary savings and one of the best depth lines in the NHL. These prices should eventually go up, but for now, they cost just over $ 10K as a unit. The Islanders have a cheap line with some edge too, and Nelson and Eberle appear to have been cut significantly, which is good news for a plus match against the Sabers.
Opposite stacks
Chicago Blackhawks
Pius Suter ($ 5,500), Patrick Kane ($ 8,300), Alex DeBrincat ($ 8,000)
Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele ($ 6,900), Blake Wheeler ($ 5,600), Andrew Copp ($ 5,300)
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson ($ 6,000), Brock Boeser ($ 5,900), JT Miller ($ 5,200)
Blackhawks’ top line would probably get a lot of attention on a typical night before this match against the Red Wings, but with Matthews and McDavid in such good spots too, they are quite likely to be overlooked. Kane and DeBrincat are expensive, but this should result in disproportionately low ownership. The Jets are another team that can get lost on this slate, and the first and second lines both look quite attractive after some changes to the lineup ahead of tonight’s game in Edmonton. Finally, the Canucks are a constant entry in this recalcitrant section, and that’s simply because their elite power-play unit allows them to score heaps in every matchup.
