Liverpool table tennis player being coached by experienced athletes as part of a new project





Jack Hunter-Spivey in action. A nonprofit made up of world-class athletes, coaches, psychologists, mindfulness educators, and policymakers helps aspiring young athletes. including Liverpool table tennis player Jack Hunter-Spivey. The project, True Athlete Project, brings together young athletes with experienced players at the international level for a one-year learning experience supported by a holistic curriculum based on five themes: achievement, identity and values, mindfulness, community responsibility and nature and connection . Table tennis star Hunter-Spivey is coached by former snooker world champion and BBC commentator Ken Doherty. Ken was in similar situations to me, Hunter-Spivey said. He’s clearly more accomplished than I am and can talk about things that not everyone can relate to. For me it’s just being a sponge and getting the knowledge and experience he has gained in another sport and I can participate in table tennis. I’ve gotten my biggest gains in external stuff and to make that next profit I have to think outside the box a bit more and can’t wait to see how it goes. I think it helps that Ken is still competing the last time I spoke to him, he was preparing for the snooker Shoot Out so he talked to me about how he trains, who he trains with, how he does it approaches when traveling to the location; all that kind of detail is valuable to me seeing how he prepares (for tournaments) so it sure helps. The 25-year-old from Liverpool, Merseyside, has spoken openly about his own mental health concerns and strongly believes that mentoring programs such as TAP can only benefit athletes in the high-performance environment. I am lucky enough to be part of the BPTT program and to have those people around me who noticed that something was wrong as I was going through my most difficult time. Other people may not have that support network around them and even if you do it is still very difficult to get in touch so if people can make it more normal to talk about it especially from a mentor’s perspective / mentee, that can only be positive. BPTT head coach Greg Baker, an honorary member of the UK Sports Coaching Fellowship, is eager to support the mentoring project. It’s a really good way to provide external support to athletes who are part of our programs, he said, and to really process and talk about performance in different ways. What TAP is trying to do in a nutshell is to broaden the athlete’s perspectives, give them greater knowledge and understanding of what people do in other sports, how they handled situations, how they handled times of stress, times of very high performance. This is in line with UK Sports’ future strategy of not only winning, but how we win. Anyone who engages in elite sports wants to be the best they can be, but people go on different trips and what one person needs can be very different from another. So it takes a lot of understanding and a lot of listening and it’s definitely one of the modern challenges of performance coaching because we all want to win, but there are several ways to get there. I think this kind of program illustrates that there is not one major way to win – there can be many different ways.

