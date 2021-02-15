VGK goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury named NHL’s second star of the week





VEGAS (February 15, 2021) – The National Hockey League has released its “Three Stars” of the Week and Vegas Golden Knights Goalkeeper Marc-Andre Fleury this week was named the “Second Star” for the week ending February 14th. Columbus Blue Jackets right wing Cam Atkinson and OhioHealth Dr. Laurie Hommema have been called the “First Stars” of the NHL. Throughout the 2020-21 season, the NHL will celebrate the remarkable efforts of the off-ice stars that enable us to play our games in the midst of a pandemic by honoring primary health heroes from the regions represented by the weekly and monthly ‘ Stars’ of the League. “

Dr. Hommema, medical director of health care providers and employees of OhioHealth, and her husband, Kevin, developed an idea to clean and reuse N95 masks during the pandemic. Coronavirus resulted in a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), leaving many primary care health workers without critical safety equipment. The ability to sanitize and recycle millions of masks every day helps thousands of these heroes stay safe. Dr. Hommema is also responsible for ensuring the well-being of physicians and nurses within the OhioHealth system by monitoring shift length, personal time off and quality of time away from work, all in an effort to support resilience and fight compassion fatigue. The “Three Stars” of the week are rounded off with Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Bryan Rust. Find out more about each NHL player’s performance below: SECOND STAR – MARC-ANDRE FLEURY, G, VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Fleury stopped 100 of the 106 shots he faced and set a 3-1-0 record, 1.51 goals against average, .943 save percentage and one shutout to help the Golden Knights (10-2-1, 21 points) maintain first place in the Honda NHL West Division. He split a few decisions against the Anaheim Ducks, made 19 stops in a 5-4 win on February 9, and saved 27 in a 1-0 defeat on February 11. Fleury then turned 24 shots aside in a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks February 13. He ended the week with his 63rd career shutout, one deficit Henrik Lundqvist in front of 16th place in NHL history, in a 1-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche February 14 (30 SV). The 36-year-old Sorel, Que., Has a 7-1-0 record, 1.38 goals against average, 0.944 bailout percentage and two shutouts during eight appearances this season. FIRST STAR – CAM ATKINSON, RW, COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS

Atkinson led the NHL 3-4-7, including a few shorthanded goals, in three games to send the Blue Jackets (7-5-4, 18 points) to a 2-0-1 week. He scored a shorthanded penalty-shot goal in a 3-2 win over the Carolina Hurricanes. February 8th. Atkinson then recorded his fourth four-point performance in his career, posting 1-3-4 (including his franchise-record 15th career shorthand goal) in a 6-5 win against the Chicago Blackhawks Feb. 11. He finished the week 1-1-2 in a 3-2 overtime loss against the Blackhawks on February 13. The 31-year-old Riverside, Conn., Native has collected 5-7-12 in 16 games this season, culminating in a League-best three shorthanded goals. Atkinson’s 15 short career goals are the fourth most in the NHL since debuting in 2011-12, behind only Brad Marchand (23), Michael Grabner (16) and Andrew Cogliano (16). THIRD STAR – BRYAN RUST, RW, PITTSBURGH PENGUINS

Rust collected 3-2-5 in two outings to take the Penguins (7-5-1, 15 points) to a pair of wins. He scored 1-1-2, including an assist to the tying run with 18 seconds remaining in the regulation, in a 4-3 shootout win against the New York Islanders. February 11. Rust then placed 2‑1-3, his 13th career. three point effort, in a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals. February 14th. 28-year-old Pontiac, Mich., Born – who scored career highs in goals (27), assists (29) and points (56) in 2019-20 (55 GP) – surpasses Pittsburgh 5-8-13 in 13 games this season. ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. The Vegas Golden Knights were founded by founders William Foley and his family and the Maloof family.







