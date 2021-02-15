Former players praise Ashwin for its astonishing century | Cricket News







Ashwin took five wickets for 43 in England’s first innings on Sunday, the second day of the second Test, and followed it up with 106 on Monday. It was his fifth test barrel. CHENNAI: R Ashwin , who scored a century on Monday to become the first Indian player to score a hundred and take five wickets in a Test innings for the third time, earned exuberant praise from former cricketers.Ashwin took five wickets for 43 in England’s first innings on Sunday, the second day of the second Test, and followed it up with 106 on Monday. It was his fifth test barrel. Vinoo Mankad (vs England at Lord’s, London, in 1952) and Polly Umrigar (vs West Indies in Port of Spain in 1961-62) are the other Indians to score a century and take five wickets in an innings. “So, for a man who allegedly chooses wickets on carriers according to some, he gets a hundred on a turner in the 2nd innings .. Well done @ ashwinravi99 .. Can only hit carriers !!” said the former Indian hitter and Tamil Nadu. WV Raman. So, for a man who some say picks wickets on carriers, he gets a hundred on a turner in the 2nd innin https://t.co/DoJiK5I0iv – WV Raman #TheWinningSixer (@wvraman) 1613384192000 Former English batsman Ian Bell tweeted: “Well this is pretty special. Relentless from India. Great cricket. #Ashwin.” Well this is pretty special. Relentlessly from India. Great cricket. # Ashwin https://t.co/WbXZFl4JqD – Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) 1613382765000 Former India Test opener Shikhar Dhawan, opening for India in limited edition cricket tweeted, “Chepauk cheers you, the country cheers you Ashwin, what an all round performance! @ Ashwinravi99.” Chepauk cheers you, the country cheers you Ashwin, what an all-round performance! @ jolanda42 – Shikhar Dhawan (@ SDhawan25) 1613383048000 Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, whose record for second most wickets at home by an Indian was broken by Ashwin on Sunday, tweeted: “Class 100. Just excellent @ ashwinravi99 take a bow. Man bowing deep .. everyone show you how to save and get on this track .. well done @BCCI @StarSportsIndia #INDvsENG. ” Class 100 Just excellent @ ashwinravi99 take a bow .. and show everyone how to bat and bowl on this track https://t.co/pwNqju873r – Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 1613382790000 Ashwin’s former teammate from India and Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Karthik, said that while the whole world is talking about the bad field, Ashwin has proven his class by scoring at number 8 for a century. “When the whole world talks about it being a bad wicket, @ ashwinravi99 gets a hit of 100 out of 8. I hope this clears any pundits’ doubts. A certain game plan and implicit confidence in the defense gives you a great chance of winning. is doing well in this Chennai wicket #legend, ”he tweeted. When the whole world talks about it being a bad wicket @ ashwinravi99 gets 100 out of 7. Hope this file https://t.co/asII3Rd5RC – DK (inDineshKarthik) 1613383051000 Indian cricketer Mithali Raj wrote: “What an excellent performance by @ ashwinravi99. The fifer followed by a brilliant hundred in the second innings. Top class.” What an excellent performance from @ ashwinravi99. The fifer followed by a brilliant hundred in the second innings. Top class – Mithali Raj (@ M_Raj03) 1613383758000 Even the opposition fans were in awe of Ashwin. “Well beaten Ash! A beautiful innings comes to an end for Ashwin as he is bowled by Stone for 106 cricket bat and ball. India all out for 286, led by 482 runs,” tweeted Barmy Army from his official handle. Well beaten Ash! A beautiful innings comes to an end for Ashwin as he is bowled by Stone for 106 India all from https://t.co/zEhcb4bIHf – England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) 1613384104000







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos