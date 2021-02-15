The Washington soccer team is in desperate need of a better quarterback. Unfortunately, any upgrade they get may not be the quality that QB fans want.

This weekend a report of it Michael Lombardi from The Athletic reported today that the Washington Football Team is very interested in Raiders QB Marcus Mariota. In response, many Washington fans were in arms. This is understandable.

In a low season where Matthew Stafford has already traded, Deshaun Watson wants to leave Houston, Russell Wilson is frustrated with the lack of investment in his offensive line, Dak Prescott could become a free agent and a four quarterback draft with the potential to get big, please taking with a Marcus Mariota is overwhelming.

But here’s the reality of the situation the Washington Football Team is in. They won’t be able to acquire Deshaun Watson without mortgaging the foundation that the team has already established. Too many teams can offer too much to be realistic.

Russell Wilson is not traded. Dak Prescott will have to become a free agent to go to Washington. He will most likely be tagged as a franchise. And Derek Carr, who is rumored to be available, will most likely not be available for trading. Or, at least, the Raiders seem to prefer trading Mariota to Carr.

Should this keep Washington from getting their hands on these star quarterbacks? No, it shouldn’t. But the expectation must be that it is very unlikely to acquire any of these quarterbacks. Too many teams need a quarterback. And they have more to offer than Washington.

Trading in the draft for a quarterback should be very much in the cards for the Washington Football Team. But as mentioned before, there are many teams with more to offer who also want a quarterback. So, banking on getting the quarterback you want into the draw in a trade runs a fine line in this climate.

That’s why fans shouldn’t be so determined to get a star veteran or trade in the draw. The Washington Football Team quarterback situation is probably the worst in the NFL. Alex Smith, if he doesn’t retire, is too untrustworthy with his injury history.

Taylor Heinicke, while his playoff performance was inspiring, has been injured in all three NFL appearances. Plus, it’s foolish to go along with someone from five quarters of good play.

Kyle Allen is a decent backup, but not much more.

No, just sticking to the expected three quarterbacks on the roster shouldn’t be an option. Trading in a mid-round pick for Marcus Mariota and restructuring his $ 10 million contract, which could turn into $ 20 million with incentives, as Lombardi says, is an improvement in the quarterback situation.

Taking a chance on a reclamation project in Sam Darnold for a reasonable fee is an improvement. Selecting Mac Jones, who is the epitome of a high-floor, low-ceiling QB prospect, at 19 is an improvement. Swapping a mid-round pick for Teddy Bridgewater is an improvement. Signing to Cam Newton, although his prior stats were horrible in 2020, is an improvement.

At least to keep it simple, the Washington Football Team needs someone new to the quarterback room in 2021. It probably won’t end well with the current three.

That said, acquiring the names just mentioned shouldn’t be the first or even second option for the Washington Football Team. They have to keep trying to get a veteran star. And even acquiring one of the aforementioned names shouldn’t stop Washington from trading in design to select the man they want.

Everyone wants Washington to take over the dude this out of season. But here’s the reality: Washington is at a disadvantage when it comes to getting the dude. Acquiring someone like Marcus Mariota through trade isn’t the worst thing ever. This team won seven games with a revolving door at quarterback. They could win with a Mariota.

This comes from the leader of Riggo’s Rag of the # Stafford2DC movement. Any kind of improvement in the quarterback position is necessary, even if the improvement isn’t as great as some want.