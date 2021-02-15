Sports
Duke’s women’s tennis rolls past Appalachian State behind Meible Chi’s leadership
Duke kept rolling on Sunday with a 7-0 win against Appalachian State. While everyone clearly contributed to the dominant sweep, it was graduate student Meible Chi who led the way.
Chi, who was named the winner of the Arthur Ashe Jr. by the ITA Leadership and Sportsmanship Award 2020, returned for her fifth year this season, bringing her great experience back into the squad. The Florida native has been one of the main features of the program for the past four years, and her immense impact on Duke’s success cannot be underestimated.
I really don’t know if we can put anything into words [Chi] means to our program that she’s back here, said head coach Jamie Ashworth. The qualities she has as a leader and the standards she sets on the pitch are great for everyone to see, both in practice and in competitions … There are too many things to narrow down to a few words what she has delivered [to the program]
Chi teamed up with junior Margaryta Bilokin on Court 1 for Sunday’s doubles match. The duo have become a trusted feature of the Blue Devils as they competed as partners for most of the 2019-2020 season. Their chemistry on the field was evident in their 6-0 sweep over Mara Jos Zacarias and Teodora Sevo, who set the tone for the day.
Chi and the rest of the Duke team never gave up against the Mountaineers, even after conquering the doubles with ease. In singles, Chi continued her dominance by opening with a 6-1 victory in the first set. She followed that up with a flawless 6-0 win in the second set to secure the point for the team.
While Chis’s impact off the field may be less visible than her contributions on the scoreboard, redshirt sophomore Georgia Drummy has high praise for Chis’s work as a mentor.
I just look against [Chi] for guidance; she always helps me, said Drummy. I can ask her any questions I have or stay after practicing and working with her. It was amazing.
Drummy, a transfer from Vanderbilt who already played near the top of the Duke lineup, had similar success against Appalachian State. She opened the afternoon with a 6-0 doubles sweep alongside senior Kelly Chen on Court 2 and kept the momentum going with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Court 1 in singles.
With strong performances from Drummy and Chi, Duke rode past the Mountaineers without dropping a set to secure his second win in a row. While the team has remained focused on the task at hand, Ashworth has the team ready for the coming period of conference games.
This is an important week for us, Ashworth said. We have one more game before we get into the ACC schedule, which is as difficult as a conference in the country. Every match becomes a battle. We were looking forward to really seeing where we are now. It will be good to put ourselves in pressure situations and be excited about what lies ahead.
Nobody knows that tricky conference schedule better than Chi. Even in a year of uncertainty, she has four seasons under her wing to guide the team to success.
And if Sunday’s game was any indication, Chi will have more than just experience to help the Blue Devils. Her talent on the field, combined with a roster of top players, has raised the bar for Duke women’s tennis. Hopefully this year’s season can raise that bar even higher.
