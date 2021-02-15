WATCH: Goalie Becomes Virtual Beer Hockey Legend After Viral Video

MARQUETTE, i.WJMN A little luck and a lot of skill have rocketed goalkeeper Jordan Nagelkirk into the online spotlight after a hockey video that went viral.

The Marquette, Michigan resident said he was playing a game in a beer hockey league in Portland, Oregon, when he got “a lucky break.”

“It was a nighttime hockey game for fun and, you know, every now and then you get a lucky break if you do something crazy,” he said.

Nagelkirk captured his now viral video with a GoPro camera about two years ago and has been shared by the NHL, Barstool Sports and several major hockey blogs and has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

And it all started with loose straps on his hockey pads.

“I’m an old school hockey fan, so I found these great Brian’s USA hockey pads from the 90’s. I bought them and they have about 50 tires on, ”said Nagelkirk. ‘If you wear them the first night, one of the straps will come along. The faceoff is on the other side of the ice so I try to fasten my belt thinking they won’t rush me. “

He said that after the faceoff, he saw players running towards him with his belt still loose. He said as they got closer he performed a drop and roll move, or the Hasek Roll, which was a signature move for former Czech goalkeeper Dominik Hasek, known as ‘The Dominator’.

“I now play a bit with the Hasek role movement. It’s just a fun flair. I’ll pull that out, it works, ‘Nagelkirk said. “Fortunately I still have some flexibility. So I was able to make that split save. It was kind of fun. I knew right after that, the referees came down and said, ‘Oh, that’s definitely a goalkeeper clip.’ ”

The video was far from an overnight success.

“I think I just passed it up on my little Instagram or YouTube and there is a target audience on Facebook. That kind of picked up steam and shared a bit. I think TSN picked it up at first, but then it just went off. “

He said he reposted the video a few days ago and said, ‘Hey NHL, you haven’t called me yet. Looking for my contract. ”

He said it picked up steam again and “went everywhere.”

“It’s been pretty wild,” he said.

Nagelkirk hasn’t received that contract yet, but his recent fame is arguably the next best thing.

“I like the position of keepers. I’ve been doing it almost all my life. I have times when I can make some cool things happen. It’s pretty neat to watch the world go out and that other people acknowledge that too. It’s a good feeling. It’s good to pump up my tires, you know, I feel pretty good, ”he said. “For a beer candidate this is probably as good as it gets. Besides, you know, being called up as an emergency goalkeeper for an NHL team, this is right there. It’s kind of fun just being recognized, you know, in a sport that you like to play for fun. “