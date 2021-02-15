Sports
Fantasy Tennis Picks: Top DraftKings DFS Australian Open Targets for Quarter Finals
We’ve come to the end of the line. Were in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open, which marked the final slate on DraftKings for the tournament. This one spans Monday and Tuesday and includes all quarter-finals on both sides, and it means you get the chance to select some previously expensive options at a super low cost. With so many values standing out, let’s narrow down the options to consider. You can follow my tennis Twitter, @KDPicks, for any late thoughts about the matches.
High-priced options
Naomi Osaka ($ 10,500)
The unorthodox game of Su-Wei Hsieh ($ 4400) has confused everyone in her path thus far, but Osaka won’t be next in line to fall. She is currently at the top of the women’s game and looks unbeatable. Her calm, calculated strength should absolutely tear weak Hsieh apart. Osaka knocks her off the track here and she loses maybe three games. I don’t want to waste too much time.
Jen Brady ($ 9,200)
I’m going with Brady for a second round. In fact, I don’t think I ever suggested passing all tournaments to Brady. If Osaka is number 1, Brady is probably number 2 in the women’s game right now. Her hard court prowess has been fully on display at the fast courts in Australia, and she looks destined for the final. Jess Pegula ($ 5800) won the only meeting between the two, but Brady was fresh off a title run in Lexington. Almost every player who wins a title normally experiences fatigue in the first round of their next tournament and loses. I’m not putting stock in that contest and I think Brady should win straight.
Value options
Simona Halep ($ 7,300)
The overall record here doesn’t look great as Halep only won them twice in 11 tries against Serena Williams ($ 8,000) but if you look back at the last time these two played, there’s plenty of reason to believe in the world’s number two. Halep played Williams on the fast grass surfaces at Wimbledon in the 2019 final and absolutely demolished her and won 6-2, 6-2, moving Williams around the field and using her top speed to simply outpace her. Williams doesn’t move well at all, relying on her sheer strength. I don’t think that strategy will work against a complete player like Halep. The surfaces must be similar and tilted in favor of Haleps.
Alex Zverev ($ 6,700)
I think the value this round is all on the men’s side. Zverev is injured Novak Djokovic ($ 8,500) here, who’s struggling with some sort of stomach problem and clearly isn’t himself. While he had to return some massive services last round that came off Milos Raonic’s racket, Zverev is a different animal. The German plays some of the best tennis players of his career in Australia and his strength is enhanced on these surfaces. He is now also using two first services, which seems to have gotten rid of his duplicate errors. While he’s still going to hit some and leave his second serve behind, it works extremely well for him.
Aslan Karatsev ($ 6,400)
If you don’t know, now you know. Karatsev’s talent is undeniable; his blend of power and precision has astounded some of the best and most gifted players in the world for the past week, and he’s almost unstoppable when he hits his targets. Karatsev should be ready to go here, clear up with nerves in his last match and shake them off to wipe out a two-set deficit to love. He’s been putting absolutely no pressure on him here and has nothing to lose, and after taking all his gut feeling for the last game, I expect him to look comfortable here. Grigor Dimitrov ($ 8800) is currently difficult to assess, win by retirement and actually win by retirement against Dominic Thiem in his last match, who just rolled over in the second set. Grigor is a world-class player, but Karatsev is worth a dart.
Others to consider: Andrey Rublev ($ 5,500), Kaorlina Muchova ($ 5,100)
