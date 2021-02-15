Fantasy hockey waiver watch – Nick Schmaltz and Max Comtois lead weekly pickups

Every week we’ll be mining the waiver thread for fewer roster assets to help your team, whether you prefer a dynasty or the redesign format, and we’ll also add some tips for DFS players out there. Finally, we’ll look at some former fantasy hockey assets that may be overvalued for one reason or another – in the short or long term.

Forward

Nick Schmaltz, C / LW / RW, Arizona Coyotes (33.5%): Somewhat quietly, the top center of the Coyotes has amassed six goals and six assists in 14 games – a third of those points count towards the man advantage. In competition with Conor Garland and Clayton Keller, Schmaltz will continue to produce regularly. Useful in all but the shallowest standard ESPN.com competitions, its multi-position suitability only adds to its fantasy charm.

Max Comtois, LW, Anaheim Ducks (9.3%): It took 15 games, but I finally get on board the Comtois fantasy car. After a two-week drought, the 22-year-old is back on track with three goals and a helper in four games. With twice as many goals as any other member of the Ducks – which unfortunately illustrates how ineffectively the squad is scoring at the moment – the young forward looks set to feel good as an NHL full-timer. Comtois has a place in deeper competitions, especially in the goalkeeper variant. The young lad isn’t shy about throwing a hit either. I’m just a little surprised that he hasn’t accumulated more penalty minutes so far. But there is still plenty of season left.

Joe Thornton, C, Toronto Maple Leafs (9.1%): He is healthy again, connected to a top line and power play with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. With Wayne Simmonds absent for weeks (broken wrist), Thornton is under even more pressure to be more than just a leader and veteran in the room. The Leafs also need him to contribute to the score sheet. Or those top assignments are handed out to others.

Robby Fabbri, C / LW, Detroit Red Wings (4.0%): Take in this imaginative approval with a healthy side of cautious skepticism. Often through no fault of his own (injuries / bad luck), Fabbri burned me after recommendations over the years. But three goals and an assist (plus-six) in four games cannot be ignored. In addition, there is his role on a score line with Anthony Mantha and place on the best power play of the Red Wings. Fabbri competes as someone who deserved to be drafted 21st overall in 2014. If you need a grid plug, get the most out of it before it breaks your fantasy-controlling heart.

Mats Zuccarello, RW, Minnesota Wild (2.1%): Zuccarello has recovered from an off-season arm surgery and is expected to make his debut against the Kings against the Kings on Tuesday in 2020-21. The former Ranger has enjoyed a host of prolific spells in the past and is worth checking out as he retires to the Minnesota lineup. With the 22nd place in the league match, the club can certainly use a boost in that department. Depending on what he ends up falling into, the experienced winger might be worth grabbing into deeper leagues. But don’t rush.

Ivan Barbashev, C / LW, St. Louis Blues (1.8%): Seemingly inspired by a recent motivational chat with coach Craig Berube, Barbashev has two goals and an assist (plus-four) to show for consecutive wins over Arizona. After a lethargic start to the campaign, the 25-year-old appears to have rediscovered his scoring groove. Seeing heavy minutes on a top line with David Perron and Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t hurt either. Roast Barbashev while he isn’t. The Blues face the Coyotes once and Sharks twice this week.

Defenders

David Savard, Columbus Blue Jackets (15.7%): The Columbus blueliner is emerging as a regular fantasy asset in any competition that rewards a commitment to physical and defensive play. Fourth in the league in blocked shots (37), the veteran ranks seventh among defenders in hits (41). The odd assist – Savard hasn’t scored a goal since 2018/19 – serves as a bonus.

Dante Fabbro, Nashville Predators (5.2%): The 22-year-old presents himself as a bright spot in an underperforming Predators squad that isn’t performing well enough. Fabbro plays in the top four and is in the secondary power game, having two goals and two assists in his most recent four games. Drafted 17th overall in 2016, the young defender looks more comfortable in his second full NHL season. With Mattias Ekholm listed as week-to-week, Nashville needs everything the Boston University Alumnus has to offer. Fabbro at least deserves a peek into deep leagues.

Also see: Justin Schultz, Washington Capitals

Goalkeepers

Elvis Merzlikins, Columbus Blue Jackets (46.4%): Activated from the injured reserve, Merzlikins is back in the Columbus goalkeeper mix. Another shaky performance from Joonas Korpisalo – we’ll see how he fares against Carolina on Monday – and we’re almost certain we’ll see the Blue Jackets’ other netminder in between the pipes against the Predators Thursday. If you’re really feeling fit, chances are he’ll start anyway. And coach John Tortorella will not hesitate to offer Merzlikins, who posted good grades before getting hurt, more opportunities for the future if he serves as the more stable presence.

Lowered expectations

Mikko Koskinen, Edmonton Oilers (68.9%): Veteran Mike Smith earns his second start in a row after eliminating the Canadiens on Thursday. The veteran netminder looked almost as good, holding the senators down to one goal in a win earlier that week. If Smith – who currently seems overflowing with confidence – keeps up with such dominant performance, we’ll see fewer Koskinen in the coming period.