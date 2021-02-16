



Muckalt named after College Hockey DEI Group

ANN ARBOR, me. – Associate Head Coach at the University of Michigan for Ice Hockey Bill Muckalt has been appointed to the College Hockey for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group. The commission was unveiled last week by hockey students, coaches and directors of NCAA Division I and is designed to create positive cultural change in the sport through communication, leadership, alliance and advocacy. That mantra – one shift at a time – reflects the group’s determination to continue the challenging and necessary work of creating positive cultural change, recognizing that change sometimes comes as the accumulation of baby steps. “We are united in our efforts to create meaningful change and improve diversity, equality and inclusion in our sport,” the official website collegehockey4DEI.com is reading. “We plan to build on the work of our institutions and partner with other organizations that are committed to these efforts to impact change in college hockey so that our sport can become a better version of itself. and approach necessary work in the same way as we play. our game: one team at a time. “ “It is an honor to promote awareness and change within our sport and our society,” said Muckalt, who is in his fourth season as an associate head coach for the Wolverines. “With all the past / present events I felt a calling to improve the story. As a coach and leader we have the duty and the opportunity to make a positive difference. I feel the need to listen, move on from myself. to learn to understand the issues, that I can teach our student athletes to embrace the values ​​of diversity, equality and inclusion to pay it forward. Finally, I also want to volunteer to give back to our sport, the hockey community, to make it a better place for everyone and also grow participation for everyone at a grassroots level. I believe by doing this we can make a difference in our youth hockey community and raise awareness for all. “ Muckalt returned to his alma mater in 2017-18 after 11 years of coaching experience and a five-year career in the National Hockey League. Two-time national champion during this four-year Michigan career, Muckalt finished his collegiate career with 105 goals and 226 points in total. He was a First Team All-American and a Hobey Baker Award finalist. Website of College Hockey for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

