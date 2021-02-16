New Coordinator Sean Desai wants to improve the Chicago Bears defense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. There is good reason for the Chicago Bears to think that some of Vic Fangio’s defensive knowledge has been rubbed off on new defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

The two were close during Fangio’s time with the Bears as defensive coordinator.

“We were both in the booth and he was sitting next to me,” Desai said. Well, I was sitting next to him, I should say. He had to choose where to sit. I was just put next to him. ‘

Desai hopes to bring his team back to a style more akin to how they played under Fangio, the current Denver Broncos head coach who was the defensive coordinator in Chicago when the Bears were No. 1 in the NFL in 2018.

“So my analogies may not be great, but this is like a makeover,” said Desai. “You know, we’re going to fine-tune some things and make sure our players are consistently playing according to their strengths and they are going to buy into the system and why and how we do certain things. But we have a good one. defense. We have really good players here. “

This is Desai’s first high-profile job in the competition.

Believed to be the first Indian-American coordinator in the NFL, Desai toils at Bears for nine seasons as a quality control coach or position coach under three head coaches and three defensive coordinators.

Now he can show head coach Matt Nagy how much he has learned under Fangio and former coordinators Chuck Pagano (2019-20) and Mel Tucker (2013-14).

Fangio’s 3-4 defensive style is a hot commodity in the NFL. Former Bears assistant Brandon Staley followed Fangio to Denver, took over defense to the Los Angeles Rams last year as defensive coordinator and had the highest defense in the league. Now he is the head coach for the LA Chargers.

“I think you have tools that emphasize player productivity and really emphasize team defense,” said Desai. “We are not always looking for one man to win. We will have opportunities for a lot of guys to win in different situations and I think that is something valuable.

“And I think we can put pressure on the quarterback and fight fouls in different ways – and we’re going to do that.”

The players in the Bears defense remain largely the same they had in 2018 to 2020.

Even with Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn and Akiem Hicks being sane for most of last season, the bagged Bears fell from 50 in 2018 to 36 in 2019 and then 35 last year. Their takeout totals have also fallen, from 36 under Fangio’s defense to 19 and 18 under Pagano in the past two years.

“We’re going to find the rolls that go with these guys’ frying pans,” Desai said. ‘I think that’s very important. I learned that from all those coordinators, and I think Vic was really masterful at it. ‘

The Bears also fell into run defense for the past two years. They were No. 1 in 2018, then 9th and 14th for the past two years. Much of this was related to Hicks losing in 2019 and then losing Eddie Goldman to opt out in 2020 due to the pandemic.

There is no guarantee that Goldman will return before 2021.

“So as for Eddie, I didn’t get confirmation,” Desai said. And honestly, don’t know when that process or if I get that confirmation, how that works. I think our expectation and his, I think, is that he wants to play because I know he misses it and he wants it. come back.”

Desai has not been a defensive coordinator at any level, although he was a special team coordinator at Temple and Boston College during brief coaching stints before coming to Chicago in 2013.

To assist an inexperienced dispatcher, the Bears have enlisted help in the form of former Packers defense coordinator Mike Pettine as the new senior defensive assistant.

“I think it’s great for me as the first defensive player because I have a different perspective,” said Desai.

If the 3-4 schedule the Bears play stays the same, their play style will stay the same.

“It’s going to be something that can be felt whether you’re watching the band, whether you’re watching at home or at the stadium, and something that you can feel,” said Desai. “Our physicality, you can feel toughness, you can feel discipline, you can feel a sense of swarming to the ball and ending.”