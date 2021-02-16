Jessie Pegula inspires young athletes at the tennis center she often visits in WNY





Posted: Feb 15, 2021 / 7:46 pm EST Updated: Feb 15, 2021 / 7:59 pm EST

(WIVB) – The daughter of Bills and Sabers owners Terry and Kim Pegula is drawing attention in the tennis world and beating some big names. While in western New York, Jessie Pegula plays at the Miller Tennis Center in Williamsville, the same place as the UB men’s tennis team. Ethan Nittolo is a volunteer assistant for the UB men’s team and he’s also a downtown tennis pro. He’s hit Pegula quite a bit. “She’s definitely really focused when she’s in her workouts, but super nice, very polite, doesn’t take anything for granted,” said Nittolo. Nittolo says the entire UB team is now invested in its success, and younger players are excited too. “It’s a great inspiration to all the junior players here,” said Nittolo. “It’s great that sometimes they’ve seen her practice on the court, and then they see her succeed on TV, so it’s added motivation for them to do the same.” The center’s owner, Todd Miller, says Jessie’s success takes him back to the days of Jimmy Arias. The resident of Grand Island stunned the tennis world in the 1980s. “It has been a lot of years, but it’s still fun to watch,” Miller said. Miller has seen Jessie grow tremendously over the years – she’s been coming here since about 2012. He thinks the sky is the limit for Pegula, who recently beat top 10 player Elina Svitolina to advance to the Australian Open quarter finals. “If I had to describe her in one word, my observation, she’s very determined,” Miller said. Jessie takes on American Jennifer Brady on Tuesday at 7 p.m. local time.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos