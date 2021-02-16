The Badgers men’s hockey team emerges as the pick of recruit Owen Mehlenbacher | Wisconsin Badgers hockey









Owen Mehlenbacher is conscious about everything in his life. Why should it be any different with his decision on where to play college hockey? The Fort Erie, Ontario attacker considered six schools in his final group. And then he considered some more. All told, it was a trial that took more than a year before Mehlenbacher announced on Monday that he had verbally committed to the University of Wisconsin. He put UW, Cornell, Harvard, Miami, Boston University and Penn State to the test and got input from people who know the schools. Personal recruitment has been halted for the past 11 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so he went on virtual tours and explored the campuses using online street-level maps. “It took a while and there were a lot of things to think about because it’s pretty much the rest of your life you’ll be dealing with here,” said Mehlenbacher. The elements that helped UW win included academics, the atmosphere for hockey and other sports on campus, and a strong alumni group. “And it came down to the coaching,” said Mehlenbacher. “Tony Granato is an incredible coach. From coaching in the NHL to returning to where he started his career in Wisconsin is a great story. I wanted to be a part of being in his care and learning from him.”

