Sports
State assistant loses grip on capital, Kerala international cricket caught in a spin – The New Indian Express
Express News Service
KOCHI: Kerala’s chances of hosting international cricket matches were beaten after the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) announced on Monday that it would stop servicing the Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram. That’s currently the only location of that status in the state.
The development follows KCA’s claim that they will not be able to host a women’s cricket series between India and South Africa next month after the venue was reserved for an army recruitment meeting at the same time. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had assigned the series to Kerala, but the state association was denied permission to host the match. KCA feared that they would not host an international game in the future.
Stadium given to the military without telling us: KCA
This is despite the fact that the cricket body maintains the grounds on the Sports Hub all year round for both domestic and international matches. KCA officials fear the state will eventually miss out on opportunities to hold games in the Indian Premier League, as well as this year’s T20 World Cup matches. “The stadium, which is maintained by the Kerala Cricket Association, was given to the military by IL&FS (stadium). Owners) without notifying us. Although there are other grounds in Thiruvananthapuram that could be used for holding recruitment meetings, it is difficult to understand why the facility at Kariavattom was transferred for this purpose. Because of these developments, the KCA has decided not to continue enforcing the ground forward, ”said a statement from KCA.
The venue, maintained by KCA as of 2016, has hosted two T20Is and an ODI, in addition to matches in domestic competitions such as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy. “The T20 World Cup matches, which BCCI should assign us in addition to other international tournaments, will be lost due to the current situation,” the statement continued.
KCA President Sajan Varghese said their officials had recently met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “We met both the CM and the Secretary of Sport, who gave full support in running these matches. It is disappointing when the facility you have provided is not available when it is needed most. It is not often that we have international matches and it is a loss to Kerala cricket. If the government does not intervene, the facility will become unusable, ”said Sajan. It is clear that the Indian women’s team matches have moved to Bengaluru.
Normally, all BCCI and ICC fixtures are released in advance. In this case, there was a last-minute approach and since the facility had been given to the military there would have been a conflict. They had requested that the facility be closed. least to use two months in advance, and since there were no events taking place at the time, it was handed out to them. But it’s a great loss in terms of an opportunity to play international cricket, ” said a Directorate official. Sports and Youth Affairs.
Meanwhile, an IL&FS official said they had only received a request from the military and the company had not officially made a decision. The company will soon come out with their side of the story, the official added. KCA also pointed out that they have had to bear additional maintenance costs to repair the damage that occurs after the stadium is assigned for non-cricket activities. “those who do not use the facility, it will be awarded for stage performances and other activities contrary to our agreement. After spending a lot of time looking after the ground but not being able to use it for cricket purposes, we have decided that it will not be used. is beneficial to continue doing, ”said KCA.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]