State assistant loses grip on capital, Kerala international cricket caught in a spin – The New Indian Express

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s chances of hosting international cricket matches were beaten after the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) announced on Monday that it would stop servicing the Sports Hub in Thiruvananthapuram. That’s currently the only location of that status in the state.

The development follows KCA’s claim that they will not be able to host a women’s cricket series between India and South Africa next month after the venue was reserved for an army recruitment meeting at the same time. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had assigned the series to Kerala, but the state association was denied permission to host the match. KCA feared that they would not host an international game in the future.

Stadium given to the military without telling us: KCA

This is despite the fact that the cricket body maintains the grounds on the Sports Hub all year round for both domestic and international matches. KCA officials fear the state will eventually miss out on opportunities to hold games in the Indian Premier League, as well as this year’s T20 World Cup matches. “The stadium, which is maintained by the Kerala Cricket Association, was given to the military by IL&FS (stadium). Owners) without notifying us. Although there are other grounds in Thiruvananthapuram that could be used for holding recruitment meetings, it is difficult to understand why the facility at Kariavattom was transferred for this purpose. Because of these developments, the KCA has decided not to continue enforcing the ground forward, ”said a statement from KCA.

The venue, maintained by KCA as of 2016, has hosted two T20Is and an ODI, in addition to matches in domestic competitions such as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Ranji Trophy. “The T20 World Cup matches, which BCCI should assign us in addition to other international tournaments, will be lost due to the current situation,” the statement continued.

KCA President Sajan Varghese said their officials had recently met with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “We met both the CM and the Secretary of Sport, who gave full support in running these matches. It is disappointing when the facility you have provided is not available when it is needed most. It is not often that we have international matches and it is a loss to Kerala cricket. If the government does not intervene, the facility will become unusable, ”said Sajan. It is clear that the Indian women’s team matches have moved to Bengaluru.

Normally, all BCCI and ICC fixtures are released in advance. In this case, there was a last-minute approach and since the facility had been given to the military there would have been a conflict. They had requested that the facility be closed. least to use two months in advance, and since there were no events taking place at the time, it was handed out to them. But it’s a great loss in terms of an opportunity to play international cricket, ” said a Directorate official. Sports and Youth Affairs.

Meanwhile, an IL&FS official said they had only received a request from the military and the company had not officially made a decision. The company will soon come out with their side of the story, the official added. KCA also pointed out that they have had to bear additional maintenance costs to repair the damage that occurs after the stadium is assigned for non-cricket activities. “those who do not use the facility, it will be awarded for stage performances and other activities contrary to our agreement. After spending a lot of time looking after the ground but not being able to use it for cricket purposes, we have decided that it will not be used. is beneficial to continue doing, ”said KCA.