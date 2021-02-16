Roger Federer Adds Dubai To His 2021 Comeback Tournament Schedule | TENNIS.com





Roger Federer’s 2021 calendar is filling up: the 39-year-old is registered to play in Dubai back in Doha after his first tournament. Federer missed the Australian Open this year as he was recovering from a knee injury; he has not taken part since losing in the semifinals of the 2020 Australian Open. Doha, an ATP 250, starts on March 8, while Dubai, an ATP 250, is scheduled for the week of March 14. During this unique season, Doha and Dubai will be held during the slot usually occupied by Indian Wells, which has been postponed. . It will be Federer’s first appearance in Qatar since 2012, and his participation in Dubai will likely depend on how his body holds up in his first tournament in more than 14 months. It is great to see Roger again, Martina Navratilova said on TC Live. It’s about time, we haven’t seen him in over a year. Navratilova succinctly said what everyone thought.

Federer with the Dubai trophy in 2019. (Getty) Although Doha is the smallest ATP event, it has long attracted an elite entrant list. Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have both won the Qatar ExxonMobile Open twice, Rafael Nadal once, and Federer has taken the golden falcon trophy three times. The field is loaded with 10 members of the Top 20, including Dominic Thiem, number 3, defending champion Andrey Rublev, Gael Monfils, Stan Wawrinka and Denis Shapovalov. The deadline to enter Dubai was on Monday and it is also mostly a star-studded affair with Djokovic winning in 2020 and Federer taking home the crown a whopping eight times, most recently in 2019. He immediately feels at home in the desert. Doha is just a short flight from Dubai, where he trained off-season. His absence from Melbourne was reasonably justified, as he didn’t start hitting balls again until December after a second right knee surgery in June.







