This week in Saluki Athletics: football, baseball and football open spring seasons | Salukimania





Friday February 19th Softball at Snowman Tournament in Starkville, Mississippi, vs. Stephen F. Austin 12:30 PM, Mississippi State 5:30 PM: The Salukis (3-0) are out again this weekend at a tournament on the Mississippi State University campus. Madi Eberle’s shutout against Murray State helped SIU beat the Racers 6-0 on Sunday to earn the best start in the program since 2009. Baseball at Tennessee Tech, 3:00 PM, Cookeville, Tennessee: Coach Lance Rhodes and the baseball team open the spring season this weekend with a run of three games at Tennessee Tech. The Salukis were on a roll before the coronavirus ended their 2020 season after 18 games, winning their last five games and finishing 12-6. Several players are back for SIU after becoming extra eligible, and Rhodes and his staff also recruited a highly-rated junior college class. Women’s Basketball in Indiana State, 5pm, Terre Haute, Indiana: The Salukis (6-10, 3-8) open a two-game run against the Sycamores (4-10, 1-8) at the Hulman Center on Friday night. SIU has lost eight of its last nine games after a sweep against Drake. ISU has lost eight straights. Saturday, February 20 Football in North Dakota, Noon, Grand Forks, North Dakota, ESPN3 or ESPN + / Midco Sports Network: The Saluki football team opens its first spring season on Saturday at the newcomer to the Missouri Valley Football Conference, North Dakota. Fortunately, the Fighting Hawks play in a dome, and a very nice one, in the Alerus Center. Ranked 13th in the Athlon Sports preseason poll and 16th in the HERO Sports preseason list, the Salukis hope to build on fall’s 20-17 win at No. 25 Southeast Missouri State.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos