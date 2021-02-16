Dutch batsman Wesley Barresi is withdrawing from all forms of cricket ANI





Amsterdam [Netherlands]Feb. 16 (ANI): Dutch wicket-keeper-batsman Wesley Barresi has retired from all forms of cricketer at the age of 36.

The righthanded batter made his international debut in 2010, playing 32 ODI’s for the Netherlands, scoring 927 runs. He also played 42 T20Is, hitting 799 runs with a strike rate of 114.96.

“I have had the incredible privilege of not only competing in three cricket world cups, representing a country and achieving some memorable accomplishments, but more importantly, I have had the pleasure of doing this for 18 years!” Barresi said in a statement on Twitter.

“The world of cricket doesn’t quite understand the sacrifice, dedication and self-motivation it takes to become an ‘associate cricketer’. I look back at some of those glorious memories and know we’ve all done it alone,” he added. to it. .

Barresi had had a sensational stumping in the 2011 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, held in India, against England.

Last week, former Australian cricket player Ryan Campbell agreed to an 18-month contract extension with the Dutch board (KNCB). According to the KNCB, Campbell also qualified with the team for the World Cup T20 that was to take place in Australia last fall.

“The year 2020 was an extremely difficult year for Dutch cricket, for the entire cricket world of course. I am very happy that the KNCB has decided that I can stay with the team,” Campbell said in a statement.

“We are not done with our ‘journey’ yet, and I especially can’t wait to start the Super League and compete in the World Cup T20,” he added.

The Australian has achieved fantastic results with the national selection in recent years. The highlight was the qualification for the ICC ODI Super League in December 2017. The Orange team won the ICC WCL Championship at the time and took 13th place in this international competition, next to the 12 Full members. (ANI)







