Finally Game Week for New Mexico State Football





LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The New Mexico State (NMSU) soccer team can finally say it’s game week – after 64 weeks of not being on the field. The Aggies were one of only three Football Subdivision (FBS) programs to cancel or postpone their seasons this past fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. UConn and Old Dominion canceled their 2020 seasons, while NMSU delayed theirs to spring. In fact, the Aggies will be the only FBS program in the country to play games in the spring. “Being one of three schools to not play football in the fall and watch everyone play is something that has motivated our boys to get out again,” said head coach Doug Martin. “When they got out of here, they did it right.” It kicks off this weekend when NMSU will host Tarleton State. However, due to state restrictions, the Aggies are only allowed to practice at the Aggie Memorial Stadium. They are not allowed to play in Las Cruces, which means that all games must be moved out of state. As KTSM reported earlier this month, NMSU Athletics is in the final stages of securing UTEP’s Sun Bowl Stadium for “home” football games, which will cost the university about $ 20,000 per game, sources tell KTSM. NMSU’s game against Tarleton State is currently scheduled for next Saturday, but sources also tell KTSM 9 Sports that the game will instead be played a day later, on Sunday, February 21 at 3 p.m. MT. It is unclear whether fans will be allowed to attend Aggie ‘home games’ at Sun Bowl Stadium (a limited number of fans were allowed for UTEP home football games last fall), but so far Aggie has had basketball games at Eastwood High School and volleyball games at Memorial Gym on the campus of UTEP has all been played without fans in the stands. Regardless of logistics in a spring football season, NMSU plays for the fall. Martin and the coaching staff’s goal is to get 45 new exchange players’ game reps, which could translate into over 50 training sessions this spring. “I think it could be an advantage for us if we can stay out of this,” said head coach Doug Martin. “If we have to take a break and do all those things that everyone had to do in the fall, it won’t be such a big advantage. The number of workouts we’re going to do this spring is way more than anyone else and hopefully we can play a few games to give our boys some experience. Everything we’re doing this spring is geared up for the fall 2021 season. ” As it stands, NMSU will play against Tarleton State this Sunday, Saturday, February 27 in New Mexico Highlands, and Saturday, March 6 at Dixie State.

