Gopher Mens Tennis Team to swing down





22:00 weather forecastOn Tuesday we will finally be above zero degrees, reports Chris Shaffer (2:44). WCCO 4 News on February 10-15, 2021 2 hours ago

Gopher Mens Tennis Team to swing downThere are those trying to raise money to save Gopher’s men’s tennis team, and there is a reality that programs across the country will face a new landscape that is scary at best, Mike Max reports (2:27 ). WCCO 4 News on February 10-15, 2021 2 hours ago

Good question: How historic is this winter weather event?WCCO’s Jeff Wagner found that some Southerners learn about it the hard way (2:21). WCCO 4 News on February 10-15, 2021 2 hours ago

3M fights to keep fake masks off the front linesSince the start of the pandemic, the number of cases of fraud and counterfeit PPE has risen, Jennifer Mayerle reports (4:05). WCCO 4 News on February 10-15, 2021 2 hours ago

Health workers demanding more hospital securityDavid Schuman spoke with ER staff who are calling on hospital management for additional assistance (1:46). WCCO 4 News on February 10-15, 2021 2 hours ago

Sold Ice means solid ice fishingThis arctic sky is rapidly changing the lakes of Minnesota, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (2:01). WCCO 4 News on February 10-15, 2021 3 hours ago

Minnesota middle and high school students return to class on TuesdayThousands of Minnesota students are going back into class tomorrow, Kate Raddatz () reports. WCCO 4 News on February 6 – 15, 2021 7 hours ago

Renewed push for page change Ensuring quality public education is a civil rightA proposal to ensure quality public education as a constitutional right is resurfacing in the capital, Caroline Cummings reports (1:59). WCCO 4 News on February 6 – 15, 2021 7 hours ago

18:00 weather forecastA gradual warm-up begins Tuesday, reports Chris Shaffer (3:37). WCCO 4 News on February 6 – 15, 2021 7 hours ago

Photographed seven people in Minneapolis on a brutally cold weekendThe cold didn’t stop crime in Minneapolis this weekend, Reg Chapman reports (1:48). WCCO 4 News on February 6 – 15, 2021 7 hours ago

17:00 weather forecastAnother bitter cold night before a slow warm-up sets in, reports Chris Shaffer (3:21). WCCO 4 News on February 5-15, 2021 8 hours ago

The harsh winter weather is affecting the USBecause Minnesota faces extreme temperatures, millions of Americans are under winter storm warnings, Elise Preston reports (1:53). WCCO 4 News on February 5-15, 2021 8 hours ago

Survey: Downtown Mpls. Residents have serious safety concernsA new survey shows that an overwhelming number of downtown Minneapolis residents currently do not feel safe, Esme Murphy reports (2:19). WCCO 4 News on February 5-15, 2021 8 hours ago

The surprising impact of COVID on the Minn. Construction marketMinnesota’s building blueprint consists of delays and cancellations as the pandemic changed plans. Liz Collin delved into the numbers pointing to a sharp turn – one that some predict could be permanent (3:12). WCCO 4 News on February 5-15, 2021 8 hours ago

Afternoon weather forecastLisa Meadows reports on the warm-up next Tuesday (3:39). WCCO 4 News noon – February 15, 2021 13 hours ago

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry is expecting baby No. 2Charlie D’Agata covers the public response to the Valentine’s Day news (1:46). WCCO 4 News noon – February 15, 2021 13 hours ago

How Allina plans to flag Crossroads Clinic Shooting complianceA celebration, including a moment of silence, is scheduled at the Buffalo clinic on Tuesday (0:46). WCCO 4 News noon – Feb. 15, 2021 13 hours ago

What is it like to work in the freezing cold?Christiane Cordero spoke to a worker who said movement is key (1:37). WCCO 4 News noon – February 15, 2021 13 hours ago

Cooking with WCCO: pizza with cauliflower crustFebruary is a heart month, so in today’s Cooking with WCCO we’re getting a healthier pizza recipe. Mid-morning WCCO – February 15, 2021 15 hours ago

Fit February: Get a healthy amount of sleepHealth experts say sleep is the price the brain pays for learning and memory. Humans need it to repair muscles, strengthen the immune system, and flush out toxins when we are awake. So How Much Sleep Do We Really Need? Mid-morning WCCO – February 15, 2021 15 hours ago

Mid-morning comedian Russell Brand has thoughts about WCCOWe know a lot of people here in Minnesota watch Mid-Morning, but we didn’t know comedian Russell Brand did. Check out his commentary in a recent dating apps podcast. Mid-morning WCCO – February 15, 2021 15 hours ago

1 weight, 1 great workout from Ali HolmanOur fitness guy from Corecamper.com joins us to talk about a great workout that can be done with just one weight. Mid-morning WCCO – February 15, 2021 15 hours ago

Mid-morning weather forecastWe have the latest news on when the freezing cold is expected to leave, Riley OConnor reports. Mid-morning WCCO – February 15, 2021 15 hours ago

Mid-morning discussions: career personalities and reading thoughtsThe mid-morning crew discuss career personalities and mind reading. Mid-morning WCCO – February 15, 2021 16 hours ago

