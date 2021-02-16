Uttarakhand CM orders search for Wasim Jaffer’s ‘bias’ row | Cricket News





DEHRADUN: Amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Wasim Jaffer’s resignation as head coach of the Uttarakhand senior men’s cricket team over allegations of religious bias in the selection of players and bringing a maulvi into the locker room when the team was in a biobubble Prime Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat ordered an investigation on Monday.

The move comes a day after a delegation of officials from the Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) met with the CM.

Jaffer resigned on February 8, citing much interference and bias on the part of selectors and CAU secretary Mahim Verma in selection cases for undeserving players.

The issue received national attention after leading former cricketers such as Anil Kumble, Irfan Pathan and Md Kaif Jaffer provided support.

The CAU delegation consisted of the Associations Vice President Sanjay Rawat, Treasurer Prithvi Singh Negi, Joint Secretary Avnish Verma and Member Rohit Chauhan.

After the meeting on Sunday, CM Rawat had said to TOI: It was a routine meeting that also included the Jaffer case. When we receive a complaint, the matter will be investigated.

The CAU delegation consisted of the Associations Vice President Sanjay Rawat, Treasurer Prithvi Singh Negi, Joint Secretary Avnish Verma and Member Rohit Chauhan.

After the meeting on Sunday, CM Rawat had said to TOI: It was a routine meeting that also included the Jaffer case. When we receive a complaint, the matter will be investigated. CM’s media adviser Darshan Singh Rawat told TOI, The CAU delegation that the CM met had a detailed discussion with him on the matter, after which the CM called for an investigation.

However, no decision has yet been made on the probe officer and the period in which the investigation should be completed.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi wrote in a recent tweet: In recent years, hatred has become so normalized that even our beloved sports cricket has been marred by it. India belongs to all of us. Don’t let them dismantle our unit.

In an email, Jaffer had made his point by saying: I feel really sad for the players (on the team) as I honestly think they have a lot of potential and can learn so much from me, but this denies opportunity because of so much interference and bias of selectors and secretary in the selection cases for non-deserving players.

Meanwhile, CAU secretary Mahim Verma told TOI that there is no religious overtones in the matter of Wasim Jaffer’s resignation from the position of head coach.

His resignation came purely because of cricket differences over the choice of players on the squad, Verma said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos