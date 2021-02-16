Local high school soccer teams start practicing





Games for the Greater Spokane League teams start on February 27.

SPOKANE, Wash. For Ryan Schmidt of Shadle Park and hundreds of other footballers, Monday felt like Christmas morning. [I] had a little trouble sleeping last night. I just couldn’t wait to get back, ”said Schmidt. “I just woke up ecstatic this morning. Just like I jumped out, had all my stuff ready as soon as I woke up. Then I was basically just sitting at the door waiting to leave,” Gonzaga Prep said as I walked back Jaden Ortega . “I knew I loved the game of football, but by not having it, I could see that I really love the game, and it’s weird without it,” said Gonzaga Prep, corner-back Brendan Kelly. It was the second moment of elation that footballers in the region have felt in the past week. High-risk sports are allowed to play games in phase 2, which the East region moved to last Thursday for at least the next two weeks. “My mom got a notification on her phone and she told me. Before I could get to my phone, all my friends were texting each other saying they were going to play. So they were all super excited about it” , said Shadle Park running back Logan Doyle. This season is also super important for some kids to put on the pads for what they hope isn’t the last time. “I will continue this season because I am trying to play football in college. Hopefully this season will offer me more opportunities,” said Ortega. The mantra this year for our local kids and coaches is not to take anything for granted, so the snow on Monday didn’t put a damper on anyone’s spirits either. “They came at 1am to help with the field creation, so they were very excited to be here. They didn’t hesitate, they didn’t complain. You can tell it’s not the best area, but hey, it can be. They don’t care. They’re having fun and they were. So excited to be here, “said Gonzaga Prep head coach Dave McKenna. “I think that’s why I didn’t have any relatives or parents who were even annoyed at the idea of ​​exercising outside today. Nobody complained about that at all,” said Shadle Park head coach Jim Mace, whose team last minute chose to practice indoors. “I think this excitement was ready, and take it as it is.” And that means one game, two games, a full season or no games. There is a new perspective for everyone, and that means everyone is just trying to enjoy every moment. “The seniors, four-year-old guys, a lot of those guys were good baseball and track guys who lost seasons. I was worried they wouldn’t get anything, so the fact that we can give them a few games or hopefully an entire season. be something I’ll remember, ”Mace said.

