The latest: Karatsev to Australian Open semi-finals with debut | Pro Tennis





MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) The latest news about the Australian Open (all times local): 5:50 PM Aslan Karatsev is the first man to reach the semifinals in his Grand Slam debut during the professional era. The 114th-seeded qualifier from Russia reached the last four at the Australian Open with a 2-6, 6-4, 6-1, 6-2 win over 18th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria Dimitrov won the opening set easily but looked slow in the second and stopped chasing shots in the third. After that set, Dimitrov was visited by a trainer and then took a medical time out for treatment of a muscle problem around his hip or back. He returned for the fourth set, but was unable to participate. Dimitrov had not dropped a set in his first four games. Karatsev came off his first-ever five-setter after coming back from two sets, beating No. 20 Felix Auger-Aliassime. He beat eighth seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets for his first win over a Top 10 player. Karatsev will then play defending champion Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev. 1:50 PM Three-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka is heading for a possible semi-final showdown against Serena Williams at the Australian Open by beating Hsieh Su-wei 6-2, 6-2. Osaka will meet the winner of Tuesday night’s quarter-final between Williams and number 2 seeded Simona Halep. Williams is three wins from a record-breaking 24th major title. Against Hsieh, Osaka hit seven aces, lost only two runs on her first serve and was never broken. Osaka has won 19 consecutive games, including a US Open title in September. The streak also includes Osakas’ fourth-round victory last week, as she earned two match points and swept the last four games to catch up with Garbie Muguruza. 12:40 pm The quarter-finals are underway at the Australian Open, with 2019 champion Naomi Osaka facing Hsieh Su-wei in the first match. 35-year-old Hsieh is the oldest woman to make her Grand Slam quarter-final debut. Serena Williams, who is three wins away from a record-tying 24th major title, will play second-seeded Simona Halep in Tuesday’s other women’s game. On the men’s side, eight-time Australian champion Novak Djokovic will face Alexander Zverev, and Grigor Dimitrov will face 114th seeded qualifier Aslan Karatsev. More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP-Sport Good luck! An email has been sent with a link to confirm your subscription to the list. Wrong! There was an error processing your request.

