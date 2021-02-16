Long-handled cricket bats: for more power and bat speed | Most searched products





Cricket has changed a lot in the last two decades. With the advent of the T20 format, power hitting has become increasingly popular in cricket. We all remember how Matthew Hayden (former Australian lead hitter) used a mongoose bat at IPL. And so long-handled cricket bats became indispensable equipment for power-hitting batsmen. Crafted from high-quality wood, these long-handled cricket bats are known for giving you complete control and bounce as you hit the ball out of the park. So, if you’re looking for long-handled cricket bats, check out some of the top-notch buying options available in India: Boost your hitting performance to a top by buying this amazing mongoose cricket bat from FERVOR GAME. This long handle cricket bat has large edges that make it easy to play power shots. Prized for its excellent shock absorption, shock-free performance and lightweight, this long-handled cricket bat comes with a shock-absorbing shell grip. Traditionally shaped, this cricket bat is offered in a concave style that provides maximum stability while playing shots.

Bring this mongoose cricket bat from Heega Choice of Champion. This long-handled cricket bat is equipped with a twelve-piece stick that allows you to play your shots freely thanks to maximum resilience and a strong grip. In addition, the mongoose cricket bat on offer is appreciated for its curved blade and thick edges. Ideal for power hitters, this cricket bat is unbleached at 6-8 grits and is largely smudge-free.

Not exactly a mongoose bat, but this Kashmir willow cricket bat from SG is still an excellent purchase option for power hitters. This long-handled cricket bat is made from A-Okay wood and has a sturdy, resilient surface and is made from high-quality wood. In addition, the cricket bat on offer is available in the size 25 x 102 x 660 mm and weighs approximately 898 grams. Other features include robustness, high strength, better shock absorption and reliable performance.

If you enjoy hitting the ball outside the park, this long drive cricket bat from BAS Vampire is a perfect choice. This long-handled cricket bat is made from premium wood and is equipped with a toe guard for enhanced durability and to keep moisture levels intact. Plus, this product has a full-length plain bat cover that comes with an adjustable strap. This cricket bat is available in the dimensions 85 x 11.4 x 5 cm and weighs approximately 1.25 kg.

Don’t miss this great long-handled cricket bat from Cosco, which is made from high-quality Kashmir willow. This long-handled cricket bat is fitted with fiber tape and is available in the dimensions 89.2 x 14.6 x 0.8 cm. In addition, the cricket bat on offer is appreciated for its thick edges and bulges, giving you the extreme power and flexibility to play big shots. This product comes with a half bat cover.

Buy it here. Discover more long-handled cricket bats here. Disclaimer: Journalists for The Times of Indias were not involved in the production of this article.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos