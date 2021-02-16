Sports
No politicians will speak in the Delhi Oral History Project as the AAP government tries to avoid controversy
Font size:
New Delhi: The Delhi Oral History Project, a government initiative designed to record the experiences of the national capitals over the years, in the words of prominent personalities who have seen them unfold, played a role in or studied, or an important played a role in the development of the city. include political figures, ThePrint has learned.
The government of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has instead decided that the project will target prominent personalities such as economists, culture buffs, historians, former civil servants, writers and journalistsapart from the common delhiite.
An initiative of the Language and Culture Department of the Delhi Government, the Oral History Project was officially launched in August 2019, but discussions about the different personalities that would be involved started about a year earlier.
Delhi government officials said there were long debates over the inclusion of former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, 93, who migrated to Delhi after the partition, and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhis personal secretary RK Dhawan (he died in 2018), who was expected to provide a report of the emergency.
The two names were suggested by people involved in the project, among others, but were turned down by the AAP government’s Project Monitoring Committee (PMC), citing the potential for controversy, the officials added.
There were concerns that the ruling government, AAP, might only include politicians who share the same ideology. If not, deciding which leaders of all parties to include was a sensitive matter, said a senior Delhi government official familiar with the development.
People involved in the project recognize that political names are not on the agenda for now.
Surajit Sarkar, associate professor at the Center for Community Knowledge (CCK) at Ambedkar University, the implementing body for the project, said I would also like to interview a senior female AAP supporter / political figure, but even that was refused. At least politicians, he added, will not be part of the first phase of the project.
Sanjay Garg, department head at Delhi Archives, a government agency charged with preserving the history of the capital cities, said politicians will not be involved in the project.
Work on the Oral History Project, which aims to include the records of a total of 100 people, is slowly getting back on track after its pace has slowed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Delhi Archives has finalized the names of 40 people so far.
Among which Photographer Raghu Rai, MDH Spice Owner Dharampal Gulati (died December 2020), Former Lieutenant Governors Tejinder Khanna and Vijai K. Kapoor, International Table Tennis Player Indu Puri, Former Supreme Court Judge in Delhi Badar Durrez Ahmed, Urdu shayar Seemab Sultanpuri, artist Gogi Saroj Pal and historian and scholar Romila Thapar.
Interviews have already been conducted with all these people, according to sources in the Delhi government.
Also read: Oral history work goes at a distance as Partition Archive 1947 chooses to work from home
Probably included
Historian, author and curator William Dalrymple, it is reported, is included in the latest list of people to be interviewed. Dalrymples books, a Scotsman based in Delhi, contain a travelogue about the capital, City of Djinns
Media personality Vinod Dua, human rights and animal rights activist Anjali Gopalan, who founded Delhis first HIV clinic in 1994, and theater activist and playwright Anees Azmi are also included in this list, subject to final approval.
This list will be picked up later this month at the next stakeholder meeting with the Delhi government.
When asked about the names to include in the project, Garg said: We will not share the final list until approval from all stakeholders at our next meeting.
Covid-19 Challenges
Ambedkar University’s Center for Community Knowledge, a research center, has conducted more than 300 interviews over the past eight years for a similar project documenting the experiential history of communities.
For the Delhi Oral History Project, the centers’ original plan was to conduct 100 interviews with 100 people by 2021.
However, due to the pandemic, only 17 of the 40 people completed so far have been interviewed.
Among other things, people were more often than not reluctant to meet for the interview. While we did about 7-8 interviews during Zoom last year, we don’t want to compromise too much on quality and get face-to-face interviews, Sarkar said.
While we’re willing to speed things up on our end for the next 6-8 months, a lot depends on hearing from people we approach for the interviews.
Delhi Archives officials said many of the completed historians and retired officials are over 75-80 years old. In light of the Covid pandemic, they added, many of them are hesitant to participate in physical gatherings.
On the other hand, the officials said, the pandemic has prompted the team to expand their list to include more health workers. Dr. KK Kumar, a 90-year-old army doctor who later opened a clinic in West Delhi, is one of the interviewees for the project.
Also read: Modis Central Vista project has a history-shaped hole in it
A book in pipeline?
One of the main objectives of the project is to become a reference point for academics and students. While the interviews will be posted online, there are also plans to compile them into a handy picture book or a book of pictures and anecdotes to help spread information about the project.
While a plan has been prepared by the team working at Ambedkar University, it will be finalized later this month at the next Oral History Project meeting, pending feedback from senior government officials, Sarkar told ThePrint.
Whether the book will be included in educational establishments or for sale at bookstores remains to be decided.
Also read: Not just the Modis museum for PMs, Indian MPs also need archives and oral histories
