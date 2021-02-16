Football in the snow a fond memory | Sport

I’m pretty sure I’m in the minority here, but I’ve always loved how the snow stared out my apartment window Monday morning and seeing the flakes falling to the floor reminded me why.
As a kid growing up in the 1960s, my neighborhood friends and I couldn’t wait for the first big snowfall. The group I ran with were all sports fanatics, and we really looked forward to the day when we could meet in someone’s backyard and play football in the snow, an annual staple of winter.
The very idea of it fired my imagination.
I grew up watching the NFL on TV at a time when games in the snow on natural grass were common. That changed over the decades with the construction of indoor stadiums and the arrival of artificial turf, but in the 60s the players had to battle the elements in addition to the opposition and that made it even more fun to watch.
I don’t know about the other neighborhood boys, but I imagine I was Minnesota Vikings Bill Brown running the football on four inches of snow at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington, or Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr running the frozen tundra at Lambeau Field. navigated, or wide receiver Paul Warfield catching a long bomb for my beloved Cleveland Browns in a blizzard at Municipal Stadium.
No matter we bundled up like the Michelin man, we had the time of our lives in those days. Plus, it didn’t hurt nearly as much if you were tackled while wearing six layers of clothing and falling on six inches of soft snow. Of course it didn’t hurt at all if you weren’t tackled, and since I wasn’t taller than a minute then, that was always my MO whether I was running back, quarterback, or wide receiver. Catch me if you can.
Sure we get cold this side of the frozen I guess but when it was time to take a break we went to someone’s house one of the mothers usually made us hot chocolate we left the football with thaw ourselves, and an hour or so later we were back on the field, getting our second wind, and often playing until dark. There was something magical about everything, and I still get a tingle when I think about it.
Don’t get me wrong, football wasn’t the only thing we played in the snow. We will go sledding, we will have world class snowball fights, we will build a snowman and we will even go ice skating in a nearby frozen pond when the temperatures drop to the point where it is safe to do so.
But in essence we were sports boys and we always returned to soccer in the snow.
That was of course over 50 years ago and times have changed drastically, no one does now. In fact, I can’t tell you how long it has been since I saw a nearby pick-me-up when it was sunny and 70 degrees, let alone a full blown snowstorm. This is unfortunate, and I feel sorry for those who have never experienced what I have done.
Snow? It’s as cold now as it was half a century ago, but it brings back fond childhood memories destined to warm my heart forever.
