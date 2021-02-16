Injured high school hockey player AJ Quetta leaves MGH for the next phase of recovery – NBC Boston





A local varsity hockey team will dismiss their teammate in a socially detached guard of honor, holding their hockey sticks like AJ Quetta on Tuesday morning’s Mass. General leaves for a rehabilitation center in Georgia. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, underwent surgery after banging his head against the boards during a game against Pope Francis School in Springfield on Jan. 26. His teammates will symbolically don their green away jersey to show that they are still with him as he heads for recovery at the Shepherd Rehabilitation Facility in Atlanta, Georgia. When he returns, they plan to welcome him in their white home shirts. Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, was due to be transferred on Tuesday at around 6 a.m. Download our mobile app for iOS or Android for the latest news and extensive coverage on COVID-19. AJ Quetta, a senior at Bishop Feehan High School in Attleboro, Massachusetts, will be transported to the Shepherd Rehabilitation Facility in Atlanta. Quetta’s family posted an update on his recovery process on Monday evening AJ’s Army Twitter page, along with a photo of him in the hospital. They wrote a special thank you to the Massachusetts doctors and nurses who took care of him. There has been a stream of community support since Quetta was injured, including from the Boston Bruins. The team shared on Twitter Monday that the 50/50 lottery for Quetta had hit $ 300,000 – the biggest jackpot ever. The Greg Hill Foundation, that is too raise money for the family To help pay for medical expenses, received a donation from the New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, for $ 25,000. The fund had raised more than $ 150,000 on Tuesday morning. His teammates also made a compilation video, posted on YouTube, each holding up a sign with a word they chose to best describe AJ, including “electrical,” “hardworking,” and “reliable.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos