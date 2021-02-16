IBIA cooperates with All-in Diversity Project





The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) has signed a strategic partnership with the All-in Diversity Project, the industry-driven initiative that aims to benchmark diversity, equality and inclusion in the global gambling and gaming sector.

The IBIA said it has partnered with the body as part of its plan to expand its network to address the challenges of a changing world of customers and products and the increasing focus on equality issues in the sports world. It added that the partnership will bring together the worlds of sport integrity and diversity to help promote a more sustainable approach to the industry. Khalid Ali, CEO of IBIA, said: The demographics of sports betting are changing and as an industry we need to be aware of the opportunities and challenges this brings. The collaboration with the All-in Diversity Project has two main objectives; the first is to promote diversity within the gambling industry; the second is to understand how wealth inequality in women’s sports can lead to integrity problems. Working together, we hope to address these issues through a series of events and studies that we have planned over the next few years. Launched in 2017, the founding members of the All-In Diversity Projects include operators such as Paddy Power, Caesars Entertainment and Kindred Group, as well as suppliers Microgaming and GiG. Since then, it has also entered into strategic partnerships with organizations such as Clarion Gaming and Oxford Brookes University. Kelly Kehn, co-founder of the All-In Diversity Project, said: If the IBIA supports the All-in Diversity Project, that’s a huge leap forward for us. By partnering with normalizing global organizations such as IBIA we can accelerate progress and engage a wider audience to address some of the challenges facing sports and sports betting – from the hidden impact of inequality on integrity to the more obvious gender and race issues across the sports and betting ecosystem by sharing data, resources and experience and developing tools that work. The announcement comes just days after IBIA revealed that it had reported 270 suspicious bets to relevant authorities in 2020, up 47.5% year-on-year as reports for esports and table tennis skyrocketed while other sports were suspended.

