Cricket cranes enter camp to build culture





By Allan Darren Kyeyune Laurence Mahatlane is arguably the busiest national team coach since arriving in the country late last year. The South African has taken on his job as coach of the men’s national cricket team with zeal, with two T20s and a pair of 50-over matches at Lugogo. The Cricket Cranes had not had their steam after an empty 2020 due to the coronavirus, but in view of the second round of the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B in Jersey from 1-14 September. Although it will be another seven months, Mahatlane and his technical team have selected a crew of 26 for a week’s camp at Santa Maria Health Resort in Entebbe. It’s been a while since we’ve been together, Mahatlanes assistant Jackson Ogwang said.

This camp is primarily intended to bond as a team and understand our values, mission and vision … to make the players appreciate the badge and understand why they play for the Cranes.

Camping and team bonding are standards in cricket, especially for the top 12 ICC Test cricket playing nations. And with Mahatlanes’ experience coupled with Covid-19 disruptions, the Uganda Cricket Association aims to reinforce this culture. Advertisement We must leave this camp knowing full well what we are as a team. It’s becoming the norm, where we get a retreat to have something like this, said team manager Jackson Kavuma. The players selected for the camp impressed the crease in Mahatlan’s eyes.

Notably, former skipper Davis Karashani is back in the national team for the first time since choosing to retire after defeating the US 13 times in the bizarre ICC World Cricket League Division Three in 2017. The best hitters Roger Mukasa, Zephaniah Arinaitwe and Robinson Obuya, however, did not make it to the rank. We have had trial games. Zephaniah and Obuya are the unfortunate ones who lack a competitive battle group, Ogwang explained. It gives them the opportunity to rethink their game and work harder. By the way, get back together after camp. For Mukasa, this is because of work commitments.

Kavuma said the Cranes will have warm-up matches before flying to Jersey. The 26-man camp Arnold Otwani, Emmanuel Hasahya, Simon Ssesazi, Hamu Kayondo, Perry Wazombe, Brian Masaba, Kenneth Waiswa, Frank Akankwasa, Fred Achelam, Steven Wabwose, Riazat Shah, Rogers Olipa, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Gerald Mubiru, Derrickje Bakunsub, Siraje Bakunsub , Jonathan Ssebanja, Jonathan Kizza, Cosmas Kyewuta, Trevor Bukenya, Pascal Murungi, Saudi Islam, Davis Karashani, Deus Muhumuza, Harsh Panchal [email protected]

