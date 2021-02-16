Daniil Medvedev finds a different way to play professional tennis





At the age of 23, Rublev is two years younger than Medvedev and grew up playing youth tournaments against him in Russia. For a long time, Rublev, seeded No. 8, and Karen Khachanov, 24, the third member of Russia’s newest golden generation, were better than Medvedev. The rise for Medvedev came in 2018 and 2019, when he nearly beat Rafael Nadal in the 2019 United States Open final. He reads the game very well, Rublev said of Medvedev. It’s amazing, the patience he has to stay in the rallies so long, not to rush, to take his time, because in the end these little details make him who he is. Russia is the only country with two players in the top 10. Khachanov puts it three in the top 20. Aslan Karatsev, 27, another Russian at number 114, came out of nowhere to make it to the quarter-finals here in his first Grand Slam- tournament. Medvedev comes in the quarterfinals on perhaps the best pitch of his career. He has won 18 consecutive singles matches. He won the ATP Tour Final in London in November and pulled the neat trick of beating the world’s top three players Novak Djokovic, Nadal and Dominic Thiem in one tournament. For Russia at the ATP Cup, he beat Alexander Zverev of Germany, a 2020 US Open finalist, in a tight three-set semi-final match. Medvedev spent his early childhood in Moscow playing few sports other than tennis when he was growing up. He worshiped Russia’s last golden generation, including Marat Safin and Yevgeny Kafelnikov, who were in their prime when he was a young child. As a teenager he moved to France to train and was fluent in English and French. Medvedev could be heard yelling at his coach, Gilles Cervara of France, in French during his third-round match against Filip Krajinovic of Serbia, beating a two-set lead before recovering to win the final set, 6- 0.

