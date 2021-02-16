Children scatter hockey dads’ ashes on the backyard he built for them





Brad Harrison died in November, leaving behind a wife, young children, and a legacy of a hockey father.

FOLEY, Minn. Brad Harrison lived for the backyard hockey rink he built for his family every winter. So it seemed only fitting for Brad’s wife and children that his ashes were scattered there too. It was a way of keeping Brad with the kids a little longer, says Beth Harrison, Brad’s wife. Beth is now the unlikely skating rink janitor who dutifully maintains her husband every winter. The woman who wouldn’t even have wanted the rink now grabs a garden hose on a freezing January evening and sprays hot water on the ice, something she picked up by watching YouTube tutorial videos. Beth never imagined herself in this position. I was completely against it, she says. I didn’t want the maintenance; I didn’t want to deal with it. So, I said fine, but I have no more hands. Brad, on the other hand, loved the idea of ​​spending time on the rink with his three children, 9-year-old Beckham, 11-year-old Ailee and 21-year-old Kayla. He’s always been the best dad ever, it’s always been to his kids, Beth says. Always for his kids, whether Brad was building a winter toboggan run or hosting outdoor movie nights in Harrisons’s backyard. Then, just over a year ago, the high school hockey player turned hockey coach and hockey dad discovered the idyllic life he had built for himself and his family was collapsing. He was diagnosed with small cell prostate cancer on January 21, 2020, Beth says. Beth had mistakenly believed she had prepaid her family’s cancer compensation after her own battle with stage 3 breast cancer three years earlier.

But unlike Beth, Brad found himself in a fight he couldn’t win. The couple spent last summer at a lakeside campground reminiscing with Beckham and Ailee before sharing with them what fall would bring. We just held them and tried to answer their questions, but it was the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, Beth says, wiping away the tears. In a video left for his family, Brad shed tears when he said I hope they’ll be okay when I’m gone and I just worry a lot that it will be difficult. Harrison’s hockey friends asked if they could do anything. The only thing I couldn’t do myself was this rink, Beth remembers I told them. It was all she had to say. On November 1, they arrived at Harrison’s house, studied Brad’s hand-drawn blueprints, and collected his ice rink. We’re a tight-knit group, we’re hockey families, said Kayleigh McGinnis, the organizer of the rink construction. Twelve days before he died at the age of 48 and could barely reach his bedroom window, Brad looked out and saw love. His rink would be there for his family, even if he couldn’t be. A few weeks later, Beth was at the end of the rink with her arms around Beckham and Ailee. We know he loved hockey and loved skating with you, she told her kids. Then they took turns scattering Brad’s ashes on the boards just outside the rink After all, it was where Brad always wanted to be. This was his achievement, says Beth. It was a way to spend a lot of time with the kids. One recent night, it was Beth who could be found with a goalkeeper stick in front of the net while her children and their friends fired. The night was bright, the lights were bright, and the ice was mostly smooth and even. He would be very proud that I did it and he would be very proud that I did it for the kids, ”says Beth, just as he would have done. EDITOR’S NOTE: Beth Harrison has shared her experiences during her husband’s battle with cancer, as well as her own, in a blog. You can find it by clicking here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos