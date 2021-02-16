Genius Sports Group and WynnBET sign an official multi-state data partnership





LONDON & NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIREGenius Sports Group today announced that it has signed an official multi-state data partnership with WynnBET, the online US sportsbook brand Wynn Resorts. Genius delivers WynnBET now Current data and LiveTrading services, enabling in-game gambling experiences in New Jersey, Colorado, and Michigan, with more states expected. The deal includes Genius’ official NASCAR solution, which will enable WynnBET to offer more than 15 in-race bets throughout the 2021 Cup Series, starting with the Daytona 500. The new partnership also includes Genius ultra-fast, reliable official data content for hundreds of international football, basketball, ice hockey, table tennis and volleyball federations and leagues, including the English Premier League, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga, LigaMX, Euroleague Basketball and Argentinean football. . Jack Davison, Chief Commercial Officer at Genius Sports Group said: Together with its wide market access and nationally recognizable brand name, Genius is an ideal partner to expand WynnBETs to expand online sportsbook and in-game betting. With a growing number of states introducing regulation for online betting, gaming behavior is rapidly increasing and WynnBET recognizes the direct involvement and revenue benefits of official data in this landscape. About Genius Sports Genius Sports Group is the official data, technology and commercial partner powering the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in more than 150 countries around the world, enabling sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, drive their digital transformation and strengthen their relationships with fans. We are the trusted partner of more than 500 sports organizations worldwide, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations, such as the NBA, Premier League, AFA, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR and PGA TOUR. Genius Sports Group is uniquely placed through advanced technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them master and maximize the value of their content, while providing technical expertise and 24-hour support. About WynnBET WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) and offers a collection of world class casino and sports betting apps for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience that Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the company’s trusted legacy as the world’s foremost international casino operator. WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino gambling app that offers unique experiences, unique social gambling mechanisms and a high quality user interface. WynnBET is currently available in New Jersey, Colorado and Michigan and is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in nine states and several license applications pending. In October 2020 WynnBET became an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, and more partnerships will be announced. WynnBET launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. Visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com for more information.

