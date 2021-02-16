‘The boys are obsessed’: lockdown has not stopped young cricketers in the making | Cricket

IIt was on one of those dutiful lockdown-three walks, double socks, winter dogs heavily in coat pockets, that I first saw it. There, behind a hedge in a small Manchester garden, was a large cricket net. I checked again the next time I trudged that way, yes, definitely a net.

A note through the letterbox later and Tayyab Akhlaq and his three boys, 12-year-old Hassan, 10-year-old Mohsin and 7-year-old Salman are waiting in their yard, the boys dizzy in T-shirts despite the heavy January gloom, twilight on the edge of 4 o’clock.

Do you know Sam Curran? they ask, then Hassan grabs the ball and Salman the bat as they show off their excellent cricket skills. Tayyab explains that he bought the net during the first lockdown because the boys had played endless games on the hard surface of the disk, but the ball kept disappearing. With the summer stretching uncertainly, he weighed his options and thought it would be a good investment. Almost a year later, he was proved right, although he got a little tired of being sent behind the stumps to be the permanent wicket-keeper.

It took about 12 hours to set it up. he says. The hardest part was the net, the instructions said just throw the net over the frame. So I thought, okay, but it wasn’t that easy.

The boys are obsessed. As soon as I get home from work, they want to throw. We don’t have a television, but the guys have discovered YouTube and watch things like Viv Richards hitting.

During the spring lockdown weeks last year, an elderly man dropped by on his daily walk and asked what the booth was, and neighbors with their own cricket-mad kids talked about the fence about playing together in that hopeful future where households could mix again.

The Akhlaqs aren’t the only ones to have turned their gardens into versions of Alf Govers cricket school. On the roof terrace of a tower block in North London, Kunal Dutta has set up a perfect cricket training room for his four-year-old daughter Kai, although he is increasingly out of it, with a few straight rides between Zoom meetings. .

Ben Stokes makes nets in a professional setting in Chennai on the current England tour of India. Photo: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI

Our flat is very small, but the roof garden is huge. The setup evolved over the three lockdowns, starting with some toys as a stump, and moving on to a full set of stumps, but the pice de rsistance was the bowling machine an R66T Academy Ball Feeder. It was a complete game changer for us, it was all a bit of a faff before resolving them perfectly. I used to be a pushy dad, but now Kai loves it. Her standard shots are the cut, leg cans and straight drive.

Phil Algers’ bowling machine is made from an old battery powered golf trolley, an electric drill to increase speed, some gutters and a ball release. Easy for someone with a technical background, he says. It was an internet sensation last April when he made it for his son Elliot, but it’s been temporarily retired to winter storage.

For Michael Humphries, the size of the garden was the determining factor, so he opted for a Bradmanesque ball in an old pair of pantyhose attached to a garden swing. Jon Mannings bought a strip of artificial grass to cover the concrete between his garden gate and the wall of the house so that his son Charlie could practice.

Like everywhere, there are winners and losers in the pandemic game. At Net World Sports, cricket net sales are up 108% year over year. And Feed Buddy, a company only founded last May that makes an armpit machine that shoots 10 balls every five seconds, flies. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect for a machine designed to be as useful in a small backyard as a cricket club. They have sold 20,000 of them in the past eight months.

Meanwhile things are looking bleak at David Williamss’s cricket shop, Total Cricket, in Ashton-under-Lyne. The Feed Buddy is doing really well, England is doing well and the plastic stuff for seven-, eight-, nine-year-olds to play with in the garden, but sales fell dramatically. We get excited when a bat sale comes in. I have to get five calls a day and more emails is the store open? It makes me potty, I don’t know why the city council can’t come in, tell you how many customers you can fit in, you report to the rules, jobs a good un.

Williams was in the midst of expansion, having just spent 50,000 on new nets for his 10,000-square-foot coaching facility attached to the store. In the first four months of the year we take over 60% of our income, we have 80 children per hour at the door. Now weve no one.

But in the backyard, in the south of Manchester, the ball on bat resounds through spring.

