SE: Domination, drama and a perfect weekend for K-State Tennis

By: Austin Seal

Karine-Marion Job is not a noisy person.

She’s used to letting her game talk the most when she walks out onto the field. That usually gets the job done for the tennis player who almost everyone at K-State knows as KJ.

But this weekend at Body First Tennis Center, Job spoke a big match that matched her game, as she won four games over the weekend in a sweep from Drake and Denver.

“Today the energy was great. It really helps when you are struggling in singles or doubles, it gives more confidence and support,” she said. “I’m not usually a loud person, but for the team I do it because I know it will help my teammates.”

With snow and single-digit temperatures forcing the Wildcats in for their first home games of the spring season, Job and her teammates played without fans at Body First.

That meant bringing their own energy with them all weekend.

The trick was to balance that enthusiasm off the field with the quiet confidence that the Wildcats were better than their 0-2 game this season.

“I think the most important thing was to settle down and play to our own standard, more than change anything,” said the head coach. Jordan Smith said. “I knew we were close.”

That was the message for K-State Tennis throughout 2021, even as the Wildcats dropped their first two games en route to Arkansas and No. 24 Arizona State.

Getting what Smith called “ the monkey off our back ” kicked off Friday afternoon against Drake.

The tandem of Job and Maria Linares , the No. 46 pair in the country this season, beat Liza Petushkova and Maria Tatarnikova when K-State swept the Bulldogs in doubles. That set the pace for the afternoon as the Wildcats walked the table to complete a 7-0 win over Drake.

Lilla Barzó, Anna Turco and Manami Ukita sealed the game for Kansas State with dominant wins of two sets. For each player, it was their first win in 2021.

“I know how deep this team is and how talented these ladies are. But now it’s about that mentality, ‘You have to show it,’ and we have to take advantage of some early leads,” said Smith. “I was happy with the doubles point [against Drake] and get a clean sweep, but we couldn’t be satisfied. “

The difficulty would increase Saturday against Denver, a Summit League powerhouse who has appeared in the NCAA tournament every year since 2014.

The Pioneers had a victory over Kansas in Lawrence on Friday and a season of 12-4 in 2020.

“They finished in the Top 40 last year and they are always an NCAA Tournament team,” said Smith. “We knew we had to hurry up and start the pace early. Today I preached pace, pace, pace.”

K-State wasted no time on Saturday-morning and captured the double play point after an extensive 6-1 victory of Job and Linares over the number 36 in the country, Taylor Melville and Hada Chang of the Pioneers.

Job was not done beating ranked opponents.

The France international took first place for the first time this season and knew she would play an important role in securing K-State over the weekend.

Ukita and Turco contributed by putting the Cats 3-0 before the Pioneers roared back to close the gap with a few more singles’ games on Saturday afternoon.

One of them saw Job take on the highest ranked player at Body First last weekend, Melville at number 117 for Denver, with a chance to get the Wildcats to be the match winner.

“This is the second time since the game in Nebraska [last season] that she was in a situation where the team needed her to get through, “Smith said.” Often it was easy for her to go the other way early in her career. She stayed consistent, stayed positive and calm, and I’m just proud of her. “

Trailing 3-4 in the third set, Job came all the way back and got the rest she needed to beat Melville 6-4 and make it to the game for K-State.

“I didn’t know she was in singles,” said Job. “I’m not used to playing number 1. It just felt good to be on the same page and keep fighting as a team.”

There are plenty of challenges ahead for K-State, with home games against Wichita State and Arizona on tap this weekend.

The Shockers boast number 23-ranked doubles in the nation with Sarvinoz Saidhujaeva and Marta Bellucco, and Arizona will arrive in Manhattan with the second top-100 singles player the Wildcats have seen this season at Emily Maxfield in Arizona, number 90 in the nation.

The Wildcats had a point to prove on Body First’s indoor courts. Smith is already preparing for what comes next.

“It’s about mental stamina,” he said. “We stay in for a while, but we know we can do it physically, and then always bring the energy.”