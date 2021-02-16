Qualifying Match Kajol Scares Manika Batra from Top Class Before Falling Down at National Table Tennis Championships | More sports news





HYDERABAD: Playing tournaments after almost a year of hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic is proving to be quite a challenge for the players. The players, including the seeds, had a hard time overcoming their rust at the UTT 82nd Senior National Table Tennis Championships at the Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula on Tuesday.

Some of the lesser known players made quite an impact on the day when they gave the seeds a run for their money. One of them was Andhra Pradeshs Kajol Ramjali, who made life miserable for top seed Manika Batra.

The Delhi girl struggled before winning qualification for Andhra Pradesh. Manika eventually won 13-11, 11-9, 11-5, 7-11, 11-3 to advance to the round of 32. Manika’s victory was never in doubt, but Kajol kept himself in the game with a some great forehands that slightly troubled Manika. But with her experience, she overcame her Andhra rival.

But K Shamini was out of luck and left the tournament, losing her match in the first round to Varuni Jaiswal. The Telangana girl won 11-8, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 11-6.

Fortunately, all seeds have germinated. Some with ease and some with hardships. The classic case was that of the 15th seed Reeth Rishya. After leading 3-1 and 10-8, she had to fight very hard to outsmart Munmun Kundu from Bengal A 11-9, 12-10, 15-13, 9-11, 11-3, 6- 11, 11-8.

Second seed Sutirtha Mukherjee, on the other hand, barely fell into a sweat against Kushi Jain of Madhya Pradesh. The Haryana paddler and reigning champion won 11-5, 11-3, 11-8, 11-7. Archana Kamath, seeded ninth, was all at sea in her match against Swastika Ghosh, a TTFI wildcard contender. Archana defeated her rival 13-15, 12-10, 11-9, 4-11, 13-11, 11-5 with some consternation.

However, Archana found herself on the wrong track from the start. In the first she deuced and then went up 11-10 with a game point. But Swastika won the game 15-13. In the second too, Archana struggled to make her return, but managed to restore parity. She seemed relieved after moving up 2-1 to drop the next game. But she gained confidence after winning the fifth set and it helped her finish the next.

Diya Chitale, on the other hand, has divested Vidya Narasimhan from TNTTA 11-4, 11-6, 11-9, 11-4. The 16-year-old child prodigy from Maharashtra pretended to pick up where she left it yesterday.

Assams Akanshya Bhuyan was no match for fourth seed Sreeja Akula. The RBI girl won in straight games (11-3, 11-2, 11-2, 15-13). No. 3 seed Ayhika Mukherjee dropped just one game against the Punjabs Aarushi Arora before finishing it 11-5, 11-7, 11-4, 6-11, 11-4. It was easy for 11th seed Takeme Sarkar to beat Bhavana Menon from Kerala 11-9, 12-10, 11-3, 15-13. Krittwika Sinha Roy from the sixth heat followed with an 11-6, 11-6, 11-5, 11-8 victory over TR Shruthi of TTTA.

Former National Champion Madhurika Patkar accounted for Yashaswini Ghorpade from Karnataka after dropping two matches to win 7-11, 11-4, 11-2, 12-10, 9-11, 11-7. The 14th seed was in trouble when she dropped the opening match before picking herself up again. Madhurika led 3-1 against the girl from Karnataka. But the latter won the fifth game and shocked her. Madhurika’s experience helped her in the sixth she won.

Ankita Das, another former national champion, won (8-11, 11-4, 11-3, 7-11, 11-6, 11-7) against Maharashtra’s Snehal Patil, but not convincingly. Tenth seed Selenadeepthi Selvakumar of TTTA defeated Maria Rony of Karnataka 11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 14-12.

