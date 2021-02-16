Portland Trail Blazers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview





The Portland Trail Blazers are officially hot. Winners of four in a row and six of the last seven, Portland is quite comfortably in fifth place in the West. On Sunday, the Blazers fought against the Dallas Mavericks and a host of questionable whistles before 121-118 winners got away in Dallas. The Oklahoma City Thunder, on the other hand, doesn’t look like much of a contender for this season’s extended playoffs. They only won once in their last four games, and that victory was a very surprising 114-109 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Tuesday, February 16 – 5:00 p.m. PT

Watching on TV: NBCSNW, League Pass or watch games all season fuboTV

Blazers injuries: Zach Collins (out), CJ McCollum (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Rodney Hood (out), Harry Giles (out)

Thunder injuries: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (out), George Hill (out), Trevor Ariza (out – in person), Theo Maledon (out)

A scrappy and unpredictable opponent for the Blazers. The Thunder is definitely not going anywhere this year, and injuries and health and safety protocols mean the Thunder may not have a recognized point guard to play against the Blazers. That hasn't stopped Oklahoma City from making the lives of much better opponents difficult. In addition to beating the Bucks in recent days, they shocked both the Nuggets and the Lakers (twice!) in the three games for the win against the Bucks.

Balanced attack of thunder. Against the Bucks, the Thunder had all five starters in double digits and got 32 assists. Their ball movement and selflessness could be a problem for Portland. Oklahoma City will almost certainly get more dimes than the Blazers, who managed to amass only 15 in their victory over the Dallas Mavericks and haven't had more than 20 as of January.

Small ball. With Harry Giles out of the question, it should be a small ball setup when Enes Kanter isn't on the floor for Portland. That may not turn out so badly against the thunder. Against Kanter, 69 Al Horford, while 610 Mike Muscala gets minutes in the paint with the second unit. Kanter should have no problem putting in his usual energetic shift against Horford, while Muscala isn't a huge threat to dominate the paint, averaging just 0.3 blocks and 3.2 rebounds per game. What others say Lu Dort is an all-time defensive ace, writes Berry Tramel from The Oklahoman When LeBron James held the ball in the corner, the game on the line in the last 20 seconds and the Lakers ahead, Dort locked himself in with a look that would give most pros the shivers. Maybe even LeBron. Think of Jack Nicholson in The Shining. Dort reached out his hand with spread fingers in LeBron's face, and later explained that LeBron is such a good passerby that Dort thought of anything that would obstruct his view would help. LeBron responded to the look by blinking. He didn't ride on Dort; he raised a 21-foot air ball, giving OKC one last chance to win. Dan Favale from Bleacher Report writes that George Hill may be injured, but there is still high demand at the trade deadline: Interest in his services will no doubt be rampant. Everything he does is scalable for different situations. He delivers a defensive punch against either backcourt, and his attack is based on large doses of spot-up threes and opportunistic urges. Already in what was always likely to be a rebuilding year, injuries and other circumstances are giving the Thunder a good look at their young talent, Trey Hunter from Welcome to Loud City Such an eruption of injuries, protocol requirements, and roster moves can derail a team, even if it's not necessarily winning a championship. A big difference to Mark Daignault and his staff, however, is that the Thunders' unfortunate circumstances have provided welcome exploration of some of their young, evolving players.

