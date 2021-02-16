SportsForPeace: A field day for cricket fans | Pune News







During the week that the Doru, Jammu & Kashmir women's team was here, they interacted with many people, explored the city and also played friendly matches with city teams.All this culminated on Saturday in the last exhibition match between Doru XI and Pune XI. While the Doru team won the match, the spirit of the Pune side was also appreciated. The latter hit first, scoring 87 in 20 overs. With 88 to chase, the Doru team finished in 13 overs. Sarang Gosavi, President, Aseem Foundation (Photo: Shashank Sane) All in all, it was a field day for cricket fans, who came out to watch the game and contribute to a good cause. Sarang Gosavi, Chairman of Aseem Foundation, who organized the tour with Indian Armys' 19th RR Battalion, shared: We have organized cricket competitions in Jammu and Kashmir for the local teams there, but this was the first time we brought a women's team to Pune . They had a good time, and some of them are eager to return and even get a higher education. Actor Girish Kulkarni with the young cricketers (Picture: Shashank Sane) Indian cricketer Snehal Pradhan with the young girls (Picture: Shashank Sane) The sentiment is shared by the young girls, and Rubiya Syed, skipper of the Doru XI team, who scored a 50 in the race, said we loved every bit of this tour. Besides playing, it was the different places we visited that left a mark on our heads. And the weather in Punes is beautiful. I hope that such initiatives are done more often and that we will come here regularly.

The tour was part of the organizers’ #SportsForPeace initiative and saw a number of well-known personalities in attendance. In attendance at the do were Nana Patekar, Girish Kulkarni, cricketer Snehal Pradhan and others. The award ceremony was held in the hands of Major General Sandeep Bhargava, VSM.

