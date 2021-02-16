CBS Sports reviews every rental of college football coaching





Utah State Aggies: Blake Anderson Rank: B + CBS SportsAnderson needed a change of scenery. Utah State needed a reliable coach. Anderson left Arkansas after seven seasons as the longest permanent coach at the school in 11 years. 247 Sport takesBlake Anderson’s reputation as a hands-on head coach respected by his peers is high on Utah State’s wish list. In seven seasons as a head coach, the 2020 campaign was his only lost record. He ends up in a win-now situation in Utah State, part of the reason he took the job. Boise State Broncos: Andy Avalos Rank: B + CBS SportsBoise hired a former Broncos player or assistant coach as head coach dating back to 1998. The only downside? Avalos has never been a head coach. 247 Sport takes: Unlike many Group of 5 programs, Boise State already has the right parts for Avalos to step in and win when it comes to facilities and staff. This is a program that expects to win, and already having that mindset is a big puzzle piece for first-year head coaches. Jaguars in South Alabama: Kane Wommack Rank: B CBS Sports: “This was a good idea after the Jags decided to part ways with Steve Campbell. Wommack was South Alabama’s defensive coordinator from 2016-17. The Broyles Award finalist (best assistant coach) was a big part of a turnaround in Indiana over the past two seasons. “ 247 Sport takesSouth Alabama wants to win with defense and convinced one of its former staffers to return to lead the program. Kane Wommack is one of the better contributors on this cycle, especially in the G5 ranks. Louisiana Monroe Warhawks: Terry Bowden Rank: B CBS SportsAt 64, Bowden wanted one last swing at the coaching pinata. Bobby’s son knows about turnarounds. Terry remained unbeaten at Auburn (including three seasons with nine wins). He then loaded transfers at Division II North Alabama and brought the Lions to three consecutive playoff appearances. “ 247 Sport takes: Can Bowden make ULM relevant again in the group of 5 ranks? This is one of the most difficult jobs this coaching cycle has opened. Southern Miss Golden Eagles: Will Hall Rank: B CBS SportsSouthern Miss needed a Willie Fritz-esque offensive revival. It got second best, Fritz’s offensive coordinator. Under Hall, Tulane averaged more than 34 points per game in 2020. “ 247 Sport takesSouthern Miss is trying to catch lightning in a bottle here and as Dodd mentioned, Tulane’s meteoric rise offensively mimics with Will Hall’s hire. Arizona Wildcats: Jedd Fisch Rank: C CBS Sports: “This is Fisch’s 12th stop in the NFL or college since 2002. He will have to win over skeptics who wanted a coach with ties to the school.” 247 Sport takes: Arizona needs stability after an almost instantly failed marriage to Kevin Sumlin and hopes Fisch can turn things around soon. He is only the second head coach at Arizona in the past 40 years without any experience as a head coach. That is a risk. Arkansas State Red Wolves: Butch Jones Rank: B CBS Sports: “Arkansas State usually doesn’t smell like hiring head coaching. The last four coaches have won 65% of their games. The school is used to being a springboard (see: Hugh Freeze, Gus Malzahn, Bryan Harsin). “52-year-old SEC veteran who has worked as an analyst in Alabama for the past three years? Yes, you would.” 247 Sport takes: Butch Jones needed the right fit after a botched tenure at Tennessee led to his spot on Nick Saban’s staff as an analyst. This is it. Marshall Thundering Herd: Charles Huff Rank: B- CBS Sports“Huff is one of the best recruiters in the country and a savant with running backs. Ask Saquon Barkley and Najee Harris. Marshall wants to chase championships. Getting off Saban’s coaching tree won’t hurt.” 247 Sport takes: The Thundering Herd didn’t land their first or second option in Byron Leftwich or Chad Pennington, but feel they have a good match in Charles Huff. Time will tell. Vanderbilt Commodores: Clark Lea Rank: B CBS SportsLea, the former Notre Dame defense coordinator, needs to hire an offensive coordinator who will make a difference in keeping up with the SEC superpowers. When you’ve spent some time with him, you feel like he can do it. 247 Sport takes: Vanderbilt had to hire someone who could take the toughest spot challenge to win in the SEC and hard-nosed Leah fits the bill perfectly. The former Commodores fullback puts the right pieces in place to help build a respectable product and knows Rome won’t be built in a day. Illinois Fighting Illini: Bret Bielema Rank: A- CBS Sports: “Illinois should never be this bad. It will immediately get more physical under Bielema who took Wisconsin to three consecutive Rose Bowls.” 247 Sport takes: Respected in Wisconsin before being somewhat forgotten in Arkansas, this job represents Bret Bielema’s second chance to cook up some of the previous success he had in the Big Ten. Recruiting is key and landing players will be his top priority. UCF Knights: Gus Malzahn Rank: A + CBS Sports: “It will be a relief to wake up every day and not have to read or hear what Alabama just did, 24/7/365. That’s Harsin’s problem now.” 247 Sport takesRarely does a Group of 5 program upgrade after his coach is lost to a larger program, but that seems to be exactly what the Knights did after Josh Heupel’s departure to Tennessee. Gus Malzahn is a proven winner and should be able to vastly improve UCF’s recruitment efforts. South Carolina Gamecocks: Shane Beamer Rank: C- CBS SportsFrank Beamer’s son is one of the most talented and lovable guys on the way up the ladder. But Shane never even been a coordinator. There were a lot of dropouts at his hiring. 247 Sport takesThe first few months at work were unkind for Shane Beamer, who was forced to replace several coaches and staff he hired and who saw a massive exodus of key personnel. It can get worse before it gets better in Columbia. Auburn Tigers: Bryan Harsin Rank: A- CBS Sports: “It’s okay to refer to Harsin as Auburn’s fourth (or fifth) pick. If he had been first pick, he would have been on the first flight out of Boise State when Malzahn was fired. get on with Auburn’s version of, ahem, “The Process.” 247 Sport takesThis may look like a hair-raising rent to some in the SEC, but Auburn hired his man, and sometimes the perfect fit behind closed doors may not fit the home run’s national name. Harsin wins, runs a clean program and has assembled an impressive workforce in his first month and changes jobs. Texas Longhorns: Steve Sarkisian Rank: A CBS Sports: “He’s given every possible means to do that in Texas. If not, he’ll close the circle and be the next Tom Herman – in a different sense.” 247 Sport takesTexas, one of the best hires in this cycle, went out and got the best assistant in the country to lead one of the biggest jobs in college football. Steve Sarkisian looks ready for his long-awaited return as a head coach and gets into a great situation with talent already in the stable in Austin. Keep an eye on these. Tennessee Vols: Josh Heupel Rank: C CBS Sports: “When Heupel was announced, it was largely a shrug. Not terrible, not great. Other more experienced candidates were no doubt chased away by the NCAA investigation. Sure, he’s the offensive kind man that AD Danny White wanted, but in the end appeared. this was a relapse when Tony Elliott decided to stay put. “ 247 Sport takesTennessee went fully into UCF this outdoor season, landing the athletic director and head football coach of the Knights. This is a multi-year plan for the Vols to pull themselves out of the depths of irrelevance. Can Heupel do that?







