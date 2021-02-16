Sports
HS rally: Baldwinsville hockey wins the third consecutive game
Alexander Pompo scored what turned out to be the winning goal to lead the Baldwinsville ice hockey team to a 3-2 victory over Syracuse on Monday.
Pompo ended with two goals. His first gave the Bees a 2-0 lead, and he later scored at 1:23 in the second period for Baldwinsvilles’ third goal. Sam Ciappa got the bees on the scoreboard early in the second period.
West Genesee 6, Oswego 0
James Schneid scored two goals and added three assists and goalkeeper David Myers included 12 saves in the shutout.
Ryan Stratton and Jeremy Keyes each had one goal and two assists each, and Anthony Felix had a goal and an assist for the Wildcats.
Skaneateles 14, Liverpool 0
Luke Renaud scored four goals while Garrett Krieger and Charlie Major each had three apiece to lead the Lakers to their fourth straight victory. Krieger added five assists and Major got four more, allowing both players to reach 100 points for their careers.
Goals Brendan McGowen and Adam Casper combined for 10 saves for the Lakers.
Girls basketball
Homer 67, Moravia 46
Gracie Patriarco Sarah Sovocool and Catherine Apker combined for 56 points to lead the Trojans to non-competition victory. Apker led all scorers with 23 points, while Sovocool scored 20 and Patricaro had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds for Homer (1-1).
Lowville 49, Beaver 28
Anna Door scored 21 points and Sydney VanNest Added 13 to help Lowville win in their season opener.
Harrisville 45, South Lewis 22
Torie Moore and Maran Kackison each scored a double-double to lead the Pirates to their second victory in a row. Moore led the way with 25 points and 11 rebounds to go with four steals, while Kackison had 10 points, 12 rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Evelyn Winters added 10 points and five assists to the win.
Tully 51, Fabius-Pompey 13
Morgan Downes scored a game-high 12 points to lead the Black Knights.
Cato-Meridian 39, Pulaski 31
Hannah Janes and Amber Clarke each scored a double-double to lead the Blue Devils to victory. Janes scored 14 points and 10 rebounds while Clarke added 11 points and 14 boards.
Boys basketball
Tully 72, Faith Heritage 58
Tommy Maley Lane Edinger and Ryan Mize combined for 42 points to lead the Black Knights to their second straight victory.
Maley led the way with 16 points, Edinger had 14 and Mize added 12. Ashton Burian added four points to go with his 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Manlius Pebble Hill, 46, and Fabius-Pompey 35
Alex Abrams led the way with 11 points and the Trojans started their season with a win.
