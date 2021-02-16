According to report, JJ Watt is seriously considering joining Browns due to their Kevin Stefanski led rise





The Browns’ success in 2020 did not result in a Lombardi Trophy, but it could play a part in winning a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. Cleveland’s success last season is one reason JJ Watt is seriously considering the Browns as one of his options, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com Cleveland’s success last season, the salary cap and the culture Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski brought to the organization are some of the things that have reportedly caught Watts’ attention. Although he does not intend to break the bank, Watt does want to be properly compensated. The Browns can (and are willing) to do that; they have just under $ 22 million in cap space to work with. In Cleveland, Watt – who was released by the Texans on Friday after a decade in Houston – would join forces with fellow star defensive end Myles Garrett, who earned the All-Pro award in 2020 after recording a team-high 12 sacks , four forced fumbles and two fumbles in 14 games. Watt could be signed to replace upcoming free agent Olivier Vernon, whose nine sacks were the team’s second-highest number last season. The Browns bagged 16th in the NFL last season, a number that would certainly rise if Watt and Garett faced each other. “The man is a great player,” Watt said of Garrett ahead of Houston’s week 10 loss to Cleveland. “He’s got speed. He’s got speed and power. He’s got all the tools you need, and he’s clearly playing at an extremely high level.” Watt wants to play for a successful organization with a strong culture. The Browns tick both boxes as Cleveland comes off an 11-5 regular season and the franchise’s first playoff win since 1994. The Browns have a powerful offense, a still-improving young quarterback in Baker Mayfield and a defense. that allowed only one touchdown in their 22-17 divisional round playoff loss to the Chiefs. Stefanski was clearly instrumental in the success of the Browns in 2020. While his offensive background helped the Browns ‘attack take significant strides forward, his leadership was praised by some of the Browns’ team leaders. “People don’t follow fake leaders,” Mayfield said during the 2020 season. through The Washington Post“If you have a group of guys doing this and everyone is counting on you, you can smell someone who is fake extremely quickly. That’s not the case here.” Will all this be enough to lure Watt to Cleveland? After all, the Steelers currently employ his two younger brothers: outline backer TJ Watt and fullback Derek Watt. The Packers would give him the chance to play for a contender who also happens to be playing in his home state. In Tennessee, Watt would be reunited with his former defensive coordinator, Mike Vrabel, who led the Titans to one game of the Super Bowl in 2019. Watt will have his options, but based on what the Browns have to offer, it’s clear that Cleveland has to be named as one of the front runners to bring in the veteran pass rusher.







