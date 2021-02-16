Bansal hits 170 for Oxford Blues in HCA’s two-day cricket competition





Hyderabad: Oxford Blues Yash Bansal hit 170 against Future Stars on Tuesday in the A2 2-day cricket league. Short scores: Group 1 PA: Classic 413 in 85.5 overs (S Harshith 132, K Jagdeesh 79, S Raghavendra 61, Shreyas Gold 4/66, Sundesh 3/66) vs Pasha Beedi 42/0 in 4 overs; MCC 208 in 54 overs (Vivek 84, Nadeem 5/38) lost to New Blues 209/6 in 40 overs (Eshwar 64, Vishnu 63, Krish 5/49); Deccan Wanderers 304/3 in 90 overs (Jawad Khan 118, Aditya Javvaji 96, Pattapu Raghava 50) against Visaka; Kosaraju 196 in 51.2 overs (Velichety 57, Ranjit Kumar 43, Surya 3/45) vs Postal 105/1 in 17 overs (Md Shakeer 47batting, Jyothi Sai 45batting); Galaxy 171 in 47 overs (Aerokia I 55, Prateek Sehgal 3/48) lost to Sayi Satya 174/1 in 27.3 overs (Jeetesh Reddy 107no); Hyd Wanderers 353 in 70.3 overs (Varun Vinod 108), Md Ismail 82, C Durga Prasad 3/73) vs Vijay Hanuman 65/2 in 16 overs; Balaji Colts 353 in 69.2 overs (Aditya Malhotra 61, Shaik Muddassir 79, Dhananjay 85, Pranav Adithya 6/62) vs Sri Shyam 20/6 in 10 overs (Aarya Udupa 3/11, Syed Faheem 3/5); Telangana 307 in 85.3 overs (A Bharath 86) versus Medak Dist 24/1 in 9 overs Group 2 PA: Brothers XI 172 in 50.4 overs (Likith 55, Ramesh 3/24) lost to Hyd Titans; 175/3 in 36.1 overs (Jainath 87, Avinash Ram 3/57); Oxford Blues 357/7 in 82 overs (Yash Bansal 170, Kaushik M 52, Aditya D 47, Manit Joshi 35) vs Future Star; Saleemnagar 179 in 47.2 overs (S Mahesh74, Sai Krishna 4/49) versus Young Citizen 113/6 in 46 overs; Yadav Dairy 375/9 in 90 overs (CVSS Ramana 52, Sudheendra 91, Y Chay 116, Chandrakanth 4/50) vs Aggarwal Sr 14/4 in 7 overs (Rachit Rangari 4/0); PJLCC 281 in 84.3 overs (K Raghavendra 92, Liakhath Hussain 53, Anmol Singh Sethi 3/64) vs Green Turf 0 for 1 in 1.3 overs; Nizam College 364/8 in 90 overs (K Akhil Kumar 180, K Anirudh 68, Ershan Pasha 3/91) vs. Vijay CC; Khammam Dist 256 in 73.3 overs (S Vamsi 54, Saichand 59, Abid Hussain 3/27, Srikanth Yadav 3/72) vs Mahbubnagar Dist 105/0 in 19 overs (Srikanth Naik 44batting, Harshavardhan 55no) Group 2 pc: Young Master 267 in 60.5 overs (Wafi Kachhi 104, Aaron George 48, Shreyas Reddy 6/77)) lost to Eklavya 268/5 for 5 in 75.4 overs (Ram Ruthvik Reddy 140no, Preetham Sangam 62, J Harish 3/51); Canara Bank 228 in 70 overs (Arvind Shetty 102, Srinivas 56, Jayand Patel 30, K Nidhish Reddy 4/46) by Azad CC 165 in 60.3 overs (Srinivas 6/43, Praveen 3/23); RJCC 166 in 40.4 overs (Md Nawaz 51, Srunjith Reddy 4/38, Anshul Konda 4/58) bt Kishoresons 168/9 in 43.1 overs (Akshay 47): Rushiraj 160 in 51.5 overs (B Sai Chandra 53, Yashvardhan 3/29, Rahul G 6/37) vs International 161/3 in 24.2 overs (KV Karthikeya 76) Now you can pick up selected stories from Telangana today OnTelegram every day. Click on the link to register. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter







