Former soccer player leaves NFL to help children at risk through charity





BALTIMORE (ADHESIVE TAPEA Penn State Nittany Lion turned NFL player has left the game to pursue his true passion. Aaron Maybin believes that leaving the game has had a positive impact on his community. Maybin traded his pads and cleats for pencils and brushes. Now he uses his art to shape the community around him in Baltimore, Maryland. The 32-year-old has been very successful. He began his athletic career at Penn State and in 2009 was a first-round draft pick for the Buffalo Bills. He then went to the New York Jets where he ended his career in 2013. If I fell dead tomorrow and the best thing anyone could say about me is that he was a damn good footballer, I would have wasted a lot of time in my life, Maybin said. Wallace becomes the first black driver to lead the round at Daytona 500

His artistic career took off after retirement, selling paintings for as much as $ 20,000. But Maybin dreamed of making real change in black communities like those in his hometown. When you talk about reforming or changing a society, it starts with our youth. It starts with the investments we made in our youth, he says. Maybin combined his passion for creativity with what he believes is key to improving lives for people of color, education. He added that so many parts of our educational process invalidate our children’s livelihoods, invalidate their life experiences and invalidate their humanity. How to Watch NewsNation: WGNA Channel Finder

Until this fall, Maybin taught creative arts in underfunded public schools. Hes raised more than $ 90,000 to help buy heating systems for Baltimore public schools. He says there are too many inner-city students who lack the basic tools needed to just sit in a classroom and learn. Maybin also uses his creativity to improve learning methods for inner-city students. He wrote two books, a workbook and designed a number of works of art that reflect the lives of the children who read them. The Coast Guard honors black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell

Maybin adds until I saw an educator who looked like me, I didn’t think they existed. Not that you’re ignorant enough to think it couldn’t exist, but you don’t know what it looks like. I’ve always wanted my job to be something that little kids growing up where I grew up who looked like I saw themselves reflected and their skin color, saw their hairstyles, saw their history reflected in them. In addition to creating positive examples for young black students, he still sells his Activist Artwork to adults for the same reason. Download the NewsNationNow app

Getting off the field and grabbing a paintbrush is only his first step in putting culture on the canvas for this generation and even more people.



