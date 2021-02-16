UNC men’s and women’s tennis teams are national champions!





The North Carolina Tar Heels top both the women’s and men’s collegiate tennis world after each team wins the 2021 DI National Team Indoor Championship titles. Last week, the UNC women won the title to secure back-to-back ITA National Team Indoor Championships. This Championship is the fifth ITA National Team Indoor Championship in nine seasons for the Tar Heels. This week, the Carolina men won the ITA National Team Indoor Championship. That victory marked their second ITA National Team Indoor Championship. It is only the second time that a college program won the men’s and women’s national championship in the same year. The UNC women’s team beat Texas in the national championship 4-3. The Longhorns took the doubles, but Carolina won four of the six singles matches to take the win. Here are the results of the national championship: 2021 Women’s DI National Team Indoor Championship Match Position Texas UNC Winner Score Position Texas UNC Winner Score Singles 1 # 66 Peyton Stearns # 4 Sara Daavettila North Carolina 6-3, 6-4 Singles 2 # 94Lulu like that # 3Alexa Graham North Carolina 6-3, 6-2 Singles 3 # 5 Anna Turati # 6Cameron Morra University of Texas at Austin 6-3, 7-5 Singles 4 # 125 Charlotte Chavatipon # 79 Elizabeth Scotty North Carolina 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2 Singles 5 Kylie Collins # 49Makenna Jones University of Texas at Austin 7-5, 6-3 Singles 6 Fernanda Labraa # 120Fiona Crawley North Carolina 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 Double 1 Lulu Sun / Kylie Collins # 3 Sara Daavettila / Alexa Graham University of Texas at Austin 6-2 Double 2 # 48 Fernanda Labraa / Anna Turati # 45 Cameron Morra / Elizabeth Scotty Unfinished 4-2 Double 3 Charlotte Chavatipon / Peyton Stearns All Sanford / Reilly Tran University of Texas at Austin 6-2 Sara Daavettila was named the ITA DI Women’s Indoors Most Outstanding Player. She is the back-to-back MOP who earned the award in 2020. Daavettila was also named to the All-Tournament team for the No. 2 singles slot. She is joined on the All-Tournament team by Elizabeth Scotty in the No. 4 singles position and Fiona Crawley in the No. 6 singles slot. The Carolina men’s team defeated Baylor in the national championship 4-1. The Tar Heels took the doubles and needed only three wins in the singles to win the national championship. Below are the results from the men’s side: 2021 Men’s DI national team indoor championship competition Position UNC Baylor Winner Score Position UNC Baylor Winner Score Singles 1 # 2 William Blumberg # 46 Adrian Boitan North Carolina 6-3, 7-6 (3) Singles 2 # 55Rinky Hijikata # 56 Matias Soto Unfinished 4-6, 7-5, 0-4 Singles 3 # 41 Benjamin Sigouin # 43 Sven Lah North Carolina 6-3, 7-5 Singles 4 Brian Cernoch # 74 Nick Stachowiak North Carolina 7-6 (3), 7-5 Singles 5 # 100 Joshua Peck # 103 Charlie Broom Baylor University 6-0, 6-3 Singles 6 Simon Soendergaard Spencer Furman Unfinished 6-2, 3-6, 3-3 Double 1 # 6 William Blumberg / Brian Cernoch # 10 Sven Lah / Constantin Frantzen Unfinished 5-5 Double 2 # 5Mac Kiger / Simon Soendergaard Matias Soto / Charlie Broom North Carolina 6-4 Double 3 Benjamin Sigouin / Rinky Hijikata Nick Stachowiak / Spencer Furman North Carolina 6-2 The men’s All-Tournament team will be announced this week. Congratulations to all these young men and women!

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos