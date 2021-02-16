Devils announces changes to Hockey Operations staff



The New Jersey Devils today announced changes within their Hockey Operations Department and Scouting Staff, which is a restructuring of titles to properly align with that person’s roles and responsibilities. The announcement was made by Devils’ Executive Vice President / General Manager Tom Fitzgerald. Scott Clemmensen has been appointed as the director of the club, Goaltending Development. Clemmensen will now oversee all goalkeeper development, along with Executive Vice President / Advisor, Hockey Operations, Martin Brodeur. Clemmensen will work with Binghamton goalkeeper coach Brian Eklund and New Jersey goalkeeper coach Dave Rogalski to track the organization’s current and potential future goalkeepers. In addition, he will work with our current design choices and potential clients, while working with our professional and amateur scouting staff to identify talent. Clemmensen saw action in 191 NHL games with New Jersey, Toronto and Florida, with a score of 73-59-24 with seven shutouts and an average of 2.79 goals conceded. His totals for Devils were 68 games played, with a record of 32-19-6, four shutouts and a 2.60 GAA. After ending his career in 2015, Clemmensen has held a development role with the organization as a goalkeeper coach. Kate Madigan has been appointed Executive Director, Hockey Management / Operations. Madigan previously served as an Assistant, Player Information / Video from 2017-19 before becoming Director of Pro Scouting Operations last season. Kate will step into a newly created role responsible for managing hockey operations projects for the General Manager, including reports on players, free agency, trades, analytics, budget and coordinating hockey operations personnel. Previously, Madigan oversaw planning and reporting for the professional scouting staff, while collaborating with the coaches, management, and video staff throughout the year. Most recently, she orchestrated logistics related to the 2020 NHL Draft and the Devils Draft Command Center at the Prudential Center, including communications with construction operations, information technology, medical personnel, scouts, management, media relations and the NHL. Jim Mill served as an amateur and professional scout for New Jersey from 2015 to 2019, before becoming Head of College Scouting last season. Mill will now oversee Devils’ pro-scouting staff, including Al Coates, Peter Horachek, Claude Noel, Andre Savard, Brian Strait and Nick Vitucci. He will be responsible for all staff reporting, scheduling and assignments while gathering information for Fitzgerald and Assistant General Manager Dan MacKinnon. Prior to New Jersey, Mill was the assistant general manager at the Minnesota Wild from 2009-15. He also held hockey management positions for the American Hockey League, including as Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations before his time with the Wild.

