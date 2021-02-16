Dr. Eric Zillmer will step down as Drexel’s Athletics Director in June

Dr. Eric Zillmer

has announced that he will step down from his position as director of athletics at Drexel University. Zillmer, who has been the AD of Drexel since 1998, will remain in his position until June 30, 2021. He will return to Drexel’s faculty.

The following is a letter written to the Drexel community by President John Fry and Senior Vice President for Student Success Subir Sahu.

Dear members of the Drexel community,

The face of Drexel athletics will change, with the decision of Director of Athletics Eric Zillmer, PsyD, to end his over 22-year run at the helm of collegiate sports for college, which is currently the sixth longest tenure in office. the nation. Dr. Zillmer, the Carl R. Pacifico professor of neuropsychology, will step down at the end of the academic year to start a one-year sabbatical before returning to the faculty.

During Dr. Zillmer’s tenure as AD, Drexel’s athletics has been transformed in extraordinary ways by partnering with Bachelors Barge Club on the historic Boathouse Row and the adaptive use of the Philadelphia Armory to host the Arlen Specter US Squash Center as a national training center. to the construction of the leisure center, the bubbles of Buckley and Vidas, the renovation of the Vidas Athletic Complex and even the creation of a new Dragons athletic logo. In terms of gender equality in athletics, the Drexel Athletic Department is ranked # 1 by U.S. News and World Report and the Pennsylvania Law Project lists Drexel as one of the best athletics programs in terms of Title IX. Drexel student athletes consistently maintained high grades and were ahead of their peers in success rates.

Also, the university has been successful in all sports, with many wonderful seasons including championships in women’s and men’s basketball, men’s lacrosse, women’s hockey, men’s soccer, men’s swimming and diving, as well as the Dad Vail Regatta and Women’s Henley Regatta. titles in rowing. Several Drexel teams are nationally ranked, including the men’s and women’s teams in the squash program, which was founded as a varsity Drexel sport only 10 years ago.

Led by Dr. Zillmer, Drexel secured winning bids to host many high profile track and field events, including the US Olympic Table Tennis Qualifier, the US Squash Open, and the World Team Tennis Finals (all at the DAC), as well as the NCAA Championships wrestling (at the Wells Fargo Center along with the University of Pennsylvania) and the NCAA Men’s Lacrosse National Championships (at Lincoln Financial Field).

Dr. Zillmer joined Drexel faculty in 1988 and is a fellow of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, the American Psychological Association, the Society for Personality Assessment, and the National Academy of Neuropsychology, for which he also served as president. He has written extensively in the fields of sports psychology, neuropsychology and psychological assessment, has published over 100 journal articles, book and book chapters, and is a regular contributor to the local and national media on topics ranging from sports psychology to the psychology of living with COVID . His academic work has been translated into six different languages. During his tenure as AD, he was also an NCAA liaison for the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC).