Sports
Rishabh Pant is a cricketer with 100 tests: Kiran More | Cricket News
Every time I see a talented boy I have a habit of writing his name on my cellphone, I said [to myself] ‘he is a long racehorse’. Now I say that he is a 100-Test player, and not just because he was brilliant behind the wickets against England in the second Test on Tuesday, ”More, who chaired the national selection committee between 2004 and 2006, told IANS.
As if to reassure More, Pant didn’t stop to help Delhi win that match by 130 runs at Moti Bagh Stadium. The next day, he played again as the opener, throwing a 67 ball 120 with seven sixes and 15 boundaries against a BCA invite XI to lead Delhi to a 125 run win.
On Tuesday, Pant performed two breathtaking stumpings – from Dan Lawrence and Moeen Ali – to help India complete its second test against England on day four. This was in addition to his brilliant one-handed catches on his left to sack Ollie Pope and Jack Leach in the first innings. Besides, he didn’t score a crucial 58 in the first innings. This performance showed how much it has improved in the recent past.
“Rishabh Pant has worked really hard in Australia, when he moves with the gloves, you can see the difference in his reactions. He’s lost a lot of weight and worked hard on himself. It shows how he kept it up with so much twist and bounce. [on Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch], thanks to him. We want him to keep improving as a wicket-keeper because we know the value he brings to the team, ” captain Virat Kohli said after India’s victory on Tuesday.
2nd test: Ashwin shines when India kicks England to level Test series 1-1
While some experts questioned Pant’s ability as a wicket-keeper and his weight, More says he never had any doubts about his talent and abilities.
“Everyone had a question mark about his wicket-keeping. But I never had one. If you don’t let that boy play in India, how will he learn? Playing abroad is more difficult than in India. That’s my simple argument. Turning throws will always involve a wicket-keeper. Everyone has seen what they can do today, “noted More, who worked with Pant at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru in a few short periods.
Pant has played 14 of his 18 tests abroad and only four in India. “He’s taken some great takes; he’s got some great stumpings. He’s going to miss a few along the way. But he’s only 23 and will improve and become the best wicket-keeper in world cricket. His attitude is fantastic; he It. I don’t care. There is of course a lot of room for improvement, ”he said.
Former Indian wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani is also very impressed with Pant’s performance in the second test at MA Chidambaram Stadium.
“He’s a bundle of gifted talent. His wicket-keeping and stumpings were amazing, brilliant. Especially his stumping from Lawrence, after the ball passed between the batsman’s legs, was brilliant because you are blinded while collecting the ball on the leg side. reflexes, agility etc. were great in a vicious tone. I have no words to express my feelings. He is definitely a game changer, “Kirmani told IANS.
“This boy is very gifted and should be left alone, and people should keep encouraging him. He still has a lot of work to do on his dexterity and reflexes etc. He has to make a little change in his attitude, because complacency can creep up unconsciously.” according to the former chairman of the national selection committee.
Tarak Sinha, Pant’s youth coach, said the certainty of selection has given confidence to his district.
“When someone is assured of his place in the team, he thrives. That’s a major reason for Rishabh’s good performance this Test. He had the support of the whole team. His reflexes are good and Lawrence’s punching is. As a result, reflexes. In the future he will only get better and better, “said Sinha, who coached Pant at his Sonnet Club in Delhi.
He scored points in the first against England [91 and 11] and that gave him confidence. And that confidence has tarnished his wicket-keeping. A wicketkeeper has to focus on every ball all the time. It’s a game between the bowler and the wicket-keeper. His concentration hesitated for a moment and that led to decay. Now his concentration is better, ”he emphasized.
Pant scored 1,256 runs at 44.85 in 18 tests, including two centuries – and missed five others of handshaking distance – in addition to six half centuries. He’s taken 71 catches and performed five stumpings.
