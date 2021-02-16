Sports
Although UND will play the first soccer game in Missouri Valley, coordinators say the schedules usually stay the same
After playing a Big Sky Conference schedule for eight years, the latter two technically as an independent partner, the Fighting Hawks join the eleven-man league with more regional opponents, including all three of the other Division I Dakota schools.
UND offensive coordinator Danny Freund and defensive coordinator Brett Holinka were asked this week if the new league called for schematic changes.
The answer was usually no.
“It’s a new conference, but football is football,” said Holinka, former UND linebacker and freshman coordinator. “This defense has taken a long time, from the early nineties to now. It was done during this conference. I think it has stood the test of time, but we are always trying to get better.
“I think we’re just trying to keep the focus on us and what we can do better and sort out better. We’re not Bill Belichick and these aren’t the New England Patriots. We’re trying to get better every day. want to keep improving in what we do and get our children to play quickly. “
The UND football program installed the 3-4 defenses in 1991 for a number of reasons. One was to stop the spring strike from successful running teams like the state of North Dakota.
It was also believed that it was easier to recruit linebackers than defensive linemen.
UND head coach Bubba Schweigert was a defensive assistant under then-Sioux defense coordinator Dale Lennon when the 3-4 lineup was implemented. Schweigert later was defensive coordinator at UND from 1997-2003.
Schweigert used the 3-4 in Southern Illinois when he was the defensive coordinator there from 2008-13.
Holinka takes over from Eric Schmidt, who was UND’s defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2019 before moving to Fresno state.
In the event of violation, the UND scheme will only start its second year. When Schweigert took over as head coach in 2014, UND’s offensive coordinator was Paul Rudolph, who carried out a more run-oriented attack.
Freund’s offense was more pass-friendly, though he insists it’s a schedule that changes in the roster’s strengths.
“Each year, your team and roster changes and personnel factors are involved in the design of your offense,” said Freund.
Freund, however, pointed out the MVFC’s reputation for physical football. The Big Sky, meanwhile, has long had a reputation for being more of a pass-heavy competition.
“The physicality of this league is different, and you’ll have to grind matches and check the clock, but in the end it’s all about looking at your staff and what you can do best to win a football match,” said Freund. “We feel we played good teams in 2019. Weber and Montana State were in the top 4 of the FCS.”
UND has played in four Missouri Valley teams since 2016. The Hawks lost to NDSU 38-7 in 2019 in Fargo and defeated Missouri State 34-0 in Grand Forks in 2017. UND and South Dakota split meetings in 2016 and 2017, with a 47-44 win at Grand Forks in 2016 and a loss of 45-7 in Vermillion in 2017.
