Wellesley, Needham boys’ hockey renews the historic rivalry on the ice

WELLESLEY It had been over a year since the Needham and Wellesley boys could have hit each other, whether on a football field, a lacrosse field or on the ice.

With the Thanksgiving game postponed in the fall, the first time a Rocket or Raider could play a contact sport against their rival came during this hockey season. The only problem is that the game was postponed on both January 20 and January 23.

Which brings us to Monday afternoon.

The two teams were finally allowed to play against each other in the regular season finale for both clubs at the Boston Sports Institute. Emotions were high even during the warm-ups as players from both teams chirped at each other when another player slipped and lost their balance.

Warm-ups were separated – both teams had four minutes each – and the physicality increased with every passing second after the fist puck dropped. In the end, it was Wellesley’s ability to hold their emotions a little better than Needham that led to a 4-1 win for the Raiders.

Wellesley finished the shortened season at 4-4-2, but the win on Monday felt like a victory at the state tournament for the players and coaches.

The rivalry between Needham and Wellesley is special, said Wellesley head coach Paul Donato. It’s special across the board in all sports. The result of the game is almost irrelevant. It was all about getting the guys to play in an emotional rivalry game and that it would be the last game of the season and the last game of the senior career in a pandemic shortened season, it’s pretty special.

This is the game that matters every year, said senior captain Jackson Claflin. We played playoffs but when we play Needham, we’ve been doing it every year for over 100 years, it is undoubtedly the game we look forward to the most.

The game changed completely with 3:20 left in the first of two 22 1/2 minute bouts and Needham 1-0 after a goal scored earlier in the frame from Charlie Stevens.

At The Rockets, a player was sent off for a javelin penalty, putting Wellesley in power for five minutes. Two goals from junior Quinn Wayman and Josh Lunger during that period made for 2-1 Raiders after one.

In the couch, I just told everyone was ignoring them and turning off all the chirps, and we just kept grinding, Captain Owen Vahey said.

Penalties, huge hits and constant chatter continued throughout the second period, as Needham goalkeeper Oliver Lamadieu and Wellesleys netguard Reagan ONeil did their best to keep the scoreboard from changing. That was until back-to-back ridiculous backhanded goals from junior Robbie Marshall and classmate Sean Maxwell made the 4-1 Raiders with nine minutes to go in a span of 50 seconds.

Scraps and scrums followed for the last moments, but it was Wellesley who enjoyed the spoils of another victory in the rivalry game they had been waiting for so long.

Halfway through the season, we didn’t know whether we were going to get this game or not, added captain Graham Saunders. It’s actually a really big relief that we’ve had it, especially since we got through it like we did.

WELLESLEY GIRLS CLOSE REMARKABLE FOUR YEARS

The Wellesley girls’ hockey team closed the 2021 season over the weekend, finishing the shortened year with a 6-4-1 record. It has been a bit of a transition year for head coach PT Donato and his squad after losing 18 girls in the past two seasons, be it for graduation, transfer or other reasons.

Still, the Donatos team went 10-0 in the postseason for the past four years, winning three state titles and having 64 victories. The Raiders only losses during that period came to Arlington, Notre Dame Academy, Austin Prep and Natick.

So how has the program managed to maintain such an impressive level of success?

I think the special thing about our team over the past four years is that we’ve had a lot of athletes, said Donato. We had multi-sport athletes playing hockey, lacrosse and football, and I think competitiveness really lifted us. We’ve always had great workouts and great games. “

The team was led offensively last season by senior Maja Desmond and junior Danielle Cimino. It may have looked a little different this year, but Donato is confident that Wellesley will be back on the hunt next year.

This year was a mix of competition, but also an opportunity for the girls to get some time away from the ice rink and be normal high school kids, he added. We wanted to balance this season and have more fun, but in the back of our minds we tried to bring younger players and we felt like we were doing that in preparation for next year, which we hope looks more normal.