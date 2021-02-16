In cricket gear, a snapshot of India today

Allegations against Wasim Jaffer inject new toxicity that could affect the Indian cricket from its roots



On February 11, after Wasim Jaffer, former test opener and the most prolific first-class batsman in the country, was forced to defend himself against allegations made by a state cricket official of common bias in coaching, Indian cricket continued to peer over the edge of its abyss. It is not a frequently visited place as elsewhere Indian cricket remains shiny and happy. The national team dominates England, the IPLs mini-auction promises big payouts and fans don’t care what administrators do.

Except last week, an unknown administrator was allowed to do the grotesque. Cricket Association of Uttarakhand (CAU) secretary Mahim Verma frames Indian cricket with a familiar political narrative intended to reinforce stereotype, destroy reputation, cause damage and protect his own skin. Basically what he did was reveal the corruptibility of our cricket administration and the superficiality of its empire and influential. A snapshot of today’s India, except dressed in a cricket kit.

The events

Here’s what happened: On February 9, Mr. Jaffer has resigned as coach of the Uttarakhand team, citing meddling and bias of selectors and secretary in the selection matters for non-deserving players. He said that Mr. Verma pushed the names of players for selection who didn’t deserve at all. Mr Vermas’ reply on February 10 was on the front page of the Hindi daily newspaper, Dainik Jagran, as Coach Wasim Jaffer caught in a religious dispute. Mr. Verma accused Mr. Jaffer, their Muslim coach, of dividing the team mazhabi gatividhi (religious / communal activity), fighting with officials and using coercion to replace Captain Kunal Chandela with fellow Muslim, Iqbal Abdullah. Team manager Navneet Mishra told it Jagran that maulvis had appeared for Friday prayers during a training camp.

On February 11, Mr. Jaffer called the charges humble and sad. It was Chief Elector Rizwan Shamshad and his panel who presented Abdullah’s name to him as Captain. The maulvi had been called in by Mr. Abdullah. Mr. Jaffer did not want to move the practice for Friday afternoon prayers for the Muslim teams and told Mr. Abdullah that he needed official permission if he wanted a maulvi after training. Mr. Mishra gave Mr. Abdullah permission to say, according to The Indian Express, No problem, Iqbal, prayer and religion are the most important.

Maybe Mr. Abdullah shouldn’t have asked for the maulvi. Maybe Mr. Verma shouldn’t have allowed it. Maybe there is actually a bad time or a wrong place to show bhaichaara (brotherhood) or indeed faith itself. In the exchange between Mr. Mishra and Mr. Abdullah, Indian crickets are routinely messy multi-religious entanglements. The diverse religious demographics have always stood for the once celebrated plurality of the Indies. A 1980 poster for communal harmony featuring Kapil Dev, Maninder Singh, Mohammmad Azharuddin and Roger Binny read: If we can play together, we can live together. In the Jammu and Kashmir team, Hindus from Jammu and the Muslims from the valley, regardless of the political problems, remain united not only through cricket but also through their impoverished governance.

In 2013-2014, as J&K approached their first knockout qualification for the Ranji Trophy, the crowd gathered at Srinagars Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium. News crews gathered to record a tight chase and chants Azaadi, Azaadi broke out in front of the cameras. The J&K batsmen, a Muslim and a Hindu, joked in the middle, Yaar, lekin jeetenge-haarenge, azaadi kahan se aayegi? [Whether we win or lose, where will freedom come from?] In a recent tribute at Ishant Sharmas 100th Test, Munaf Patel spoke about how Ishant wanted to sleep with Munna like a rookie. bhai on tour because he was not used to sleeping alone, not even in enclosed luxury.

Timidity of players

But Indian cricket doesn’t always smell like politically correct roses. Rummage around and the word miyavaad (roughly translated as Muslim orientation) appears. As a Mumbai captain, Mr. Jaffer that if he advocated for cricketers who happened to be Muslim, like Mr. Abdullah or Rahil Shaikh, people would mumble. In his press conference, he said: They did not understand that it was the selectors who had selected them. Iqbal was part of the India Under-19 World Cup squad and when Sachin Tendulkar took Rahil Shaikh to Mumbai Indians, no one spoke about it.

Young Muslim cricketers, such as Muslims in India, know that knives can arrive without warning. With Mr. Jaffer they see that, regardless of their performance, neither their attitude nor the majority of their colleagues will speak on their behalf. A state official makes serious, baseless allegations against a giant of the Indian game, but BCCI president Sourav Ganguly says nothing in public, no comment, no disapproval. Harassment? Or the many ethical officials and ombudsmen surrounding Indian cricket? The stupid Indian Cricketers Association has now proven to be lively. Players’ organizations elsewhere are said to have protested loudly and demanded official apologies.

It is also no surprise that only a handful of former players, of which Anil Kumble was the most prominent, took the floor for Mr. Jaffer. As an excuse, cricket celebrities, many like Mr. Jaffer from the proud citadel of Mumbais, have much to lose. What they guard so dearly with their wallets is shyness. Rarely spoken of anything outside of cricket, we see them today as hollow men, even within their sport, reduced to rapidly retreating feet, always backward to the leg. Several have joined politics to get new training in trolling.

Two days after Mr. Jaffers denied Mr. Verma that he had made common accusations Jagran rival, Amar Ujala: I am tired of answering this question, this is completely unfounded. I cannot understand why he is making these accusations against me.

Instead, understand CAU’s chronology: Mr. Jaffer is the third Uttarakhand coach in his three years. Previous coaches, KP Bhaskar and Gursharan Singh, had good first seasons but didn’t get longer runs. When Mr. Jaffer proclaimed selectoral malpractice, Mr. Verma India’s newest and most efficient diversion tactic, the Muslim Card to Dodge Real Issues: On Mr. Jaffers; why CAU chooses 56 odds for two tournaments with limited overs; why his website is useless, minus the financial statements; over which the elected officials argue.

In the first year, the BCCI oversaw Uttarakhand cricket while four factions fought for recognition. The group led by Mr. Vermas, father of PC Verma (over 70 and not eligible for office), won that competition. Verma Jr., formerly sports coordinator at Uttarakhand University of Technology, was appointed vice president of Mr. Gangulys BCCI but retired in April 2020. He returned to true power plus access to the annual 30 crore BCCI grant Rested CAU. His BCCI replacement was Rajeev Shukla, a director who did not retire from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, where Uttarakhand was just a district association before his cricket state. Mr. Shukla, mover and shaker in the region, with ubiquitous Indian cricket and enjoying unconstitutional dual roles, has no words about Mr. Jaffer either.

Politicians involved in Indian cricket usually looked for power, office, money, and match passes. The Jaffer affair exposes our game to the poison-spreading daily work of his political people. Mr. Vermas casually induction of Mr. Jaffer’s Muslimness in a debate over cricket competence injects a new toxicity that could tarnish the Indian cricket of its origin. A small official, a corrupt association at the same time. There is no lack of it.

Sharda Ugra is an independent sports journalist from Bengaluru