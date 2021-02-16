Indiana Football Top Five Games Ranking for the 2021 Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A few weeks ago, Tom Allen spoke about his vision of winning a Big Ten Championship in Indiana.

As new players arrive on campus and a majority of starters continue to work off-season, it’s a realistic expectation Allen has set about his team.

In order for the Hoosiers to prove they are a top team in the country, they need a schedule that allows them to show it. Fortunately for Indiana, they have a schedule full of opportunities in 2021.

Indiana’s schedule was made official in early February, and while there’s still a way to go before it gets underway, we’ve decided to check out the top five most exciting and intriguing games for the Hoosiers in 2021.

5.) In Purdue, Nov. 27

It never matters how good or bad Indiana and Purdue are in any given season, when the two teams meet it’s always a big deal.

The Old Oaken Bucket game will likely always be a top five game on Indiana’s schedule. And when you consider that last season’s match was postponed due to COVID-19, it will be a long time coming at the end of November since the two rivals last competed on the football field.

There is just something about the bragging rights between the two fans and it is the final match of the regular season that makes this game special.

Indiana tight end Turon Ivy Jr. (84) to lift the Oaken Bucket as Indiana celebrates beating Purdue, 44-41 in double overtime and winning the Old Oaken Bucket, Saturday November 30, 2019 at Ross-Ade Stadium. Nikos Frazier / USA TODAY Sports

4.) in Penn State, Oct. 2

If you’re a Penn State fan, this game might be higher on the list if you ranked the Nittany Lions schedule.

There’s no denying that one of the better games of 2020 was the season opener between these two teams, resulting in the dramatic finish in overtime with Michael Penix Jr. who dives to the mast on a two-point conversion. Some might argue that the loss of that game really derailed Penn State for the rest of the season, and some would argue that Penix did not reach the pylon, meaning Penn State should have won the game.

Michael Penix Jr. dives to the mast last season at Memorial Stadium to beat Penn State in overtime. Marc Lebryk / USA Today Sports

Regardless, assuming some fan capacity is allowed at Big Ten games by 2021, it’s going to be a very hostile environment for the Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium.

Both teams will likely be in the top-25 on October 2, and Indiana has never beaten Penn State on the road, so there will be a lot of build-up and anticipation for this rematch.

3.) in Iowa, September 4

You could argue that this game may be at the top of the list. These two teams haven’t played since 2018, but there will be many storylines leading up to this one.

In the first place it is the first game of the season. There is always a great level of excitement and expectation when the teams take to the field for the first time, and both teams are likely to be in the top-25 leading up to the season.

Then there’s Gary Barta, the Iowa athletic director who chairs the committee for the College Football Playoff. Despite Indiana 6-1 conference record and the Associated Press top 10 rankings, the Hoosiers stayed out of a New Year’s Six Bowl. Many are angry that Barta stopped defending Indiana as the Hoosiers represent the conference for which he is an AD.

When Tom Allen was asked what he would say to Barta after Indiana got the Outback Bowl, Allen said, “This wouldn’t be a good time.”

Even as Indiana basketball beat Iowa twice this season, fans on social media said, “That’s for you, Gary Barta.” So Hoosier’s believers will be on fire for this one, and for those who know how Allen rolls, Indiana will walk into Kinnick Stadium with a chip on his shoulder.

A general view of a mostly empty Kinnick Stadium during the fourth quarter between the Iowa Hawkeyes and Wisconsin Badgers. Jeffrey Becker / USA TODAY Sports

2.) vs. Cincinnati, Sept. 18

Who would have thought Indiana football would have a non-conference game that has the makings of one of the best games of the season?

Like Indiana, Cincinnati had a historic season in 2020. The Bearcats went 9-1 into the season and made a strong push to be considered in the College Football Playoff. They finally got into the Peach Bowl just before Georgia.

But with one of the best coaches in college football in Luke Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder announcing his intentions to come back, the Bearcats should have a solid team again in 2021.

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) tosses in the fourth quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs, Friday January 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kareem Elgazzar / USA TODAY Sports

Both teams should be in the top-25 by the time they meet, and there’s a chance that they could both be in the top-10 as well, just three weeks after the start of the season.

Indiana has its home opener against Idaho on September 11, but this game in Cincinnati isn’t until a week later. So again, if fans are allowed this season, this game could be the first time Hoosier fans have wrapped up the rock and create an energetic environment at Memorial Stadium.

1.) vs. Ohio State, Oct. 23

It’s hard not to include Ohio State as the best game for this upcoming season. Minus Alabama in the National Championship, Indiana played Ohio State the closest in 2020, losing only to the Buckeyes 42-35 in Columbus.

When you think of a packed audience for the Cincinnati game, just imagine what it would be like when Ohio State comes to Bloomington on October 23. It creates flashbacks to the game between the two in 2017, where Memorial Stadium was sold out.

A view of the Ohio State Buckeyes as they stand on the sidelines against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Aaron Doster / USA TODAY Sports

There will be no Justin Fields for Ohio State when he enters the NFL, but the Buckeyes have retained many of their star players from a season ago. With Ryan Day at the helm and the recruits the program can get, there’s never a real concern that OSU will have a bad year.

They are the team to beat in the Big Ten, and in Indiana’s hunt for a Big Ten Championship, the Hoosiers will have to go through the Buckeyes. Some fans will also have some disdain for the Buckeyes after the Big Ten changed the six-game minimum rule last season to allow OSU to play over Indiana in the conference title game.

Add all that, as well as the close loss from a season ago, Indiana will be very confident playing in Ohio State in 2021.

Who says College Gameday won’t be somewhere in Bloomington next season?

Related stories: