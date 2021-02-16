Chicago Blackhawks, Women’s Professional Hockey News: United Center hosts PWHPA’s Dream Gap Tour





The Blackhawks became the third NHL team to partner with the Professional Womens Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) on Tuesday, announcing that the franchise would organize a few weekend games in Chicago on March 6-7 as part of the PWHPAs Dream Gap Tour. On Saturday, March 6, a game will be played at 2:00 p.m. at the United Center, which will be televised on the NBC Sports Network and featuring several women on the broadcast crew, including play-by-play announcer Kate Scott, analyst AJ Mleczko and Kathryn Tappen. as a host. The PWHPA squad consists of approximately 125 players and was formed to advocate for and promote equality, fairness and opportunity in women’s professional hockey, according to the Blackhawks statement. That roster features several standouts from the most recent Olympic teams for both Team USA and Canada, including Kendall Coyne Schofield, a Palos Heights born in the southwestern suburbs of Chicagos, who is the Blackhawks’ first coach for female player development and is expected to will play in the showcase. Blackhawks president of business operations Jamie Faulkner said in a statement: The Blackhawks are delighted to once again welcome the PWHPA to our home campus, the United Center and the Fifth Third Arena community ice rink as they bring the exciting and competitive women’s game to a Chicago national audience. The outpouring of support from around the country that both Kendall and I received after I recently joined the Blackhawks organization shows that women sitting at the table matters. Girls and young women, including my own daughters, are increasingly seeing themselves as part of our sporting future, and we hope to maintain that momentum and visibility through this important partnership with the PWHPA and beyond. The game will take one place just before NBC Sports’ one-year anniversary historic airing of a game between the Blackhawks and Blues on March 8, 2020 with the first-ever all-female crew to air an NHL game. The tour will too trip to Madison Square Garden on February 28 for a game organized by the New York RangersThe Ronde also has a partnership with the Maple Leafs, although government restrictions imposed by the pandemic prevented a game from being scheduled in Toronto. Additional games will be added, according to the PWHPA statement. For more on what the PWHPA is, this thread from hockey reporter Marisa Ingemi provides some extra context: It’s a lot – essentially the PW is a group of players, usually at the national team level, who have chosen not to play in the NWHL because they believe there should be a more sustainable option. What that is is not entirely clear; players are currently not paid. https://t.co/OIkTovF9zr Marisa Scholten (@MarisaScholten) February 16, 2021 The PWHPA has been player driven, but they have now brought in a lot of money from sponsors so for me we hope we see some compensation for all players, especially during a pandemic. However, getting a national broadcasting platform is a huge step. Marisa Scholten (@MarisaScholten) February 16, 2021







